Harding University looks to provide some "Moments" to remember next week with its annual musical variety show.
The 48th annual Spring Sing will feature hundreds of students involved in seven productions, plus 23 ensemble cast members and four hosts and hostesses accompanied by the Harding University Jazz Band.
“As Armin Houman once said, ‘Life is not measured by time. It is measured by moments,’" said Spring Sing director Dr. Steve Frye, chairman of Harding's Department of Theatre. "Spring Sing 2022 is about celebrating the moments that define us. And maybe creating a few new moments for us to cherish together.”
Harding had held Spring Sing since 1974. This year, more than 19 social clubs are represented in club performances with themes like bees, Disney, rock ‘n’ roll, Saturday morning cartoons, archaeologists, haunted Harding and "Where’s Waldo?." Additionally, the ensemble cast members and hosts and hostesses will perform.
Each club performance is judged, and results are tallied and announced at the end of Saturday night’s performance. The clubs compete for cash prizes to be donated to an area charity of their choice.
Show times are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Benson Auditorium. Tickets, which are $20 for adults Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and $25 Saturday night, may be purchased at hardingtickets.com or by calling (501) 279-4255. For more information, visit harding.edu/springsing.
