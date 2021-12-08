On the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Tuesday, Harding University history professor Dr. Jared Dockery gave a special presentation at the Ganus Building reflecting back on the events of the time.
“Pearl Harbor is actually the reason Christmas in 1941 was not a particularly happy Christmas honestly,” history professor Dr. Julie Harris said in an introduction to the presentation to Harding’s history honor society, Phi Alpha Theta. “My great-uncle, the youngest of my great-grandmother’s children, was stationed on the USS Arizona. It was January before she knew he had survived.
“He was on shore leave. He hopped a ship, which is what they did, so nobody knew who was alive or dead and my dad’s first cousin is still alive and remembers that very, very somber Christmas, which was the case for a lot of families, and there are a lot of horror stories from Christmases of those war years that were not always the most pleasant. Some of them had adventures.”
In order to understand why the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, leading the United States into World War II, Dockery gave some background leading up to the attack.
“In 1931, Japan moved to occupy Chinese Manchuria; now this was in violation of the Kellogg-Briand Pact, that quixotic treaty that had outlawed war,” Dockery said. “It was in violation of the nine-powered treaty of 1922, which had guaranteed the open-door policy in China.”
He said the League of Nations condemned Japan’s invasion of Manchuria but Japan took very little notice of this. “The United States had never joined the League of Nations, but the United States offered her own separate stern condemnation of Japan’s action, and that did little good, either.”
Although fighting would subside in 1933, Dockery said, there were those in Japan who were always frustrated because of an earlier treaty in the 1920s, “the Five-Power Naval Limitation Treaty, which was a product of the Washington Naval Conference of 1921 and in 1922.”
That treaty, he said, spelled out the amount of tonnage that each of the five nations (United States, Japan, Britain, France and Italy) could have, “essentially how many battleships, how many capital ships each nation could build, and they had this formula whereby the Japanese were only allowed to have 3 tons of ships for every 5 tons the British and the Americans could have.”
He said there was no intention to snub the Japanese, because “it was really based upon a formula, a calculation that was what Japan needed for self-defense.” He said the thinking was that Japan didn’t need as many ships to “defend herself as the British and the Americans do.”
There were always those in Japan, though, who felt like Japan was treated as a second-rate naval power, he said.
In 1934, Dockery said, Japan renounced the Five-Power Naval Limitation Treaty, sending the signal that it was no longer going to be bound by it. “And sure enough, they begin building up their battleship fleet.” Turning to 1937, Dockery said, the Japanese Navy ordered “four huge new battleships.”
Prior to that in 1936, Japan joined with Germany, Dockery noted, “in something called the Anti-Comintern Pact.” He said this was to fight against the threat of the spread of communism. The following year, Italy joined the Anti-Comintern Pact.
Also in 1937, Dockery said, the Japanese moved to seize additional Chinese territory. He mentioned the Dec. 12, 1937, Japanese bombing attack on the U.S. Navy river gunboat Panay in the Yangtze River. “In addition to the Panay, three standard oil tankers were also sunk. The attack killed two crewmen aboard the Panay as well as an Italian journalist. Several more were wounded.”
Dockery said Japan did admit responsibility, said it was an accident and the Japanese government paid reparations. He said that prevented it from becoming “an even bigger incident between the United States and Japan than what it was. “Obviously it continued to damage the relationship even more,” he said.
In 1940, there was a change in government in Japan, Dockery said, and the U.S. viewed “this with alarm.”
In response to all that was happening, Dockery said the United States enacted its first sanctions against the Japanese by cutting off the sale of products such as oil and chemicals, copper and tin, tools aircraft parts and some minerals.
“The sanctions did not motivate the Japanese government to take a softer line,” he said. “Instead of backing down, the Japanese government became more aggressive.”
In September 1940, the ruling Konoe government pressured Vichy, France, to allow the Japanese to build bases in Indo China (present-day Vietnam), Dockery said. The U.S. responded with a second level of sanctions with the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration cutting off the sale of scrap metal to Japan. He said Roosevelt was trying to reduce Japan’s importation of things that it could use for war.
Dockery said the Japanese responded “with even more aggression, more belligerence” signing the Tripartite Pact of 1940 with Italy and Germany “the very next day.” He said the pact was a formal military alliance and “moreover was an alliance clearly aimed at the United States since the treaty was written in such a way that it did not involve the Soviet Union. If the Soviet Union attacked, that would not trigger the collective response. It was clear that this was directed against the United States.”
To make matters even worse from the American viewpoint, Dockery said, the Japanese moved to seize all of Indo China, Instead of being satisfied “with some military bases there, now they seize the colony from French control.” He said this was in July 1941.
In response, Dockery said, Roosevelt applied a third level of economic sanctions. “He suspended all financial and trade relations with Japan and froze Japanese assets in the United States. Again, this does not cause Japan to soften its tone. Rather than backing down, the Japanese would soon attack Pearl Harbor.”
In answering a question about why the Japanese decided to attack the United States at Pearl Harbor, Dockery said because Japan is a relatively small island country, it had a relatively small amount of natural resources on the Japanese islands, “but Japan had already been industrializing.”
“Japan was modernizing,” he said. “Japan needed its natural resources and in essence, the Japanese had two choices to acquire these natural resources through trade or they could acquire them through conquest, and unfortunately, for Japan and for the rest of the world, the Japanese chose conquest.”
