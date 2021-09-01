Harding University’s enrollment has increased for the first time in six years, according to acting President Dr. David Burks.
Burks said Tuesday that he “is excited about the fact” that the university “has turned the corner and enrollment is up even in this very difficult COVID-19 climate.”
Official enrollment figures aren’t expected to be released until next week, but undergraduate enrollment as of Tuesday was “unofficially 3,705.” It was 3,576 last fall at this time, which, Burks said, means the numbers are up 3.6 percent.
Graduate enrollment is 1,327 “unofficially,” compared to 1,086 last fall. He said this is up 22.2 percent, “an amazing percentage increase.”
In total, Harding is at 5,032 compared to 4,662 last fall. “Overall then, we are up 7.9 percent,” Burks said. “I am grateful for those numbers because it represents an increase for the first time in six years and it’s a healthy increase in this COVID climate.”
He said he also is “grateful to have more people here because that’s more people who can be influenced to what is really important to us in the world.”
Burks said he doesn’t expect the official numbers to change much since they will be announced shortly.
Burks, who was the university’s chancellor, took over as the school’s acting president at the end of last December after it was announced that Dr. Bruce McLarty was retiring.
in making the announcement in October 2020, Dr. Robert Walker, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, said, “Recent economic and higher education trends have created an extremely challenging business environment that has impacted the institution, leading the board to make a change.”
Burks had served as president of Harding from 1987-2013.
One of the things he said he is passionate about is a new division of the university called Harding Online.
“This is a major new venture for us,” Burks said. “It is an effort to take what we do at Harding University and take it worldwide. I am very excited about the opportunities to make that happen. It represents a major thrust for us that we have not taken in the past.”
As far as how long he will continue to serve as acting president, Burks said he couldn’t be specific, but the search is on schedule.
“It’s possible that we will see an announcement around the first of the year, maybe a little earlier, in terms of who that next person will be,” he said, “and that is now in the hands of our board of trustees, so there is nothing really more that I can say on that but I can say that they are on target and are in the process of making the decision on that.”
