A 1995 Harding University graduate who published her debut novel a couple years ago will hold a book signing next week when she returns to campus to participate in the university’s Visiting Writer Series.
Jennifer Moffett, whose novel “Those Who Prey” was published in November 2020 by Simon and Shuster, also is scheduled to do a reading at the book signing Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the university’s Reynolds Recital Hall. She will be speaking to creative writing students about her writing process and path to publication Monday and Wednesday.
Moffett said she became interested in a career as a writer while at Harding.
“I actually had an instructor who has since retired and her name is Dr. Ann Brown and she still lives in Arkansas,” she said. “I took her for an English class when I was a student there and I had not even thought about majoring in English. I always enjoyed writing, but I had not thought about it as a career. I took her class and she read one of my essays and asked to speak with me and told me that she thought that I was a writer and there were elements to the essay that told her that and she wanted to share that with me.
“At the time I was kind of like, ‘Oh wow, that’s interesting, but how do I do that?’”
Moffett said she went on to finish her bachelor’s degree in marketing, but the words of her instructor always stayed with her. “So when I published this book, I mentioned that in my acknowledgments because I am an instructor now.”
She said she teaches English composition and creative writing at community college students – “every kind of class” – and is “always very quick to tell students when I read something that jumps out, to tell them the same thing” Brown told her.
Moffett, who is under contract with Simon and Shuster for another book in 2023, said she was contacted by Harding English professor Dr. Terry Engel about returning to campus to speak about her novel, which she said is “about a college freshman.”
“I just feel like he [Engel] felt like it would speak to the students and I could talk to them about the book and also just about my path to publication and how that all happened,” she said.
Moffett said she wrote about a freshman getting involved in a cult because “I have always enjoyed thrillers.”
“I enjoy watching true crime. It’s just fascinating to me,” she said. When I started writing, I started in short fiction, so I was writing short stories. The one thing that made me branch out from this was this idea of writing a thriller.”
She said it was during the time when thriller novelist John Grisham was starting to become famous. “I always loved books like that. I loved books that you pick up and you just don’t want to put down because even if it’s fiction, it feels real and you want to know what happens.”
Moffett said she began writing chapters of her book, which started out as a murder mystery.
“I had my first image in my mind of this book was of a young girl who was unconscious in Italy, in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “It was just this image that always stuck with me. I started writing it in pieces, not really in order. Things would come to me and I would write another chapter and write another chapter.”
She said she started working with a writers group where they would give each other feedback. “They were interesting in knowing what happens, so that’s kind of how the book started.”
Cult research
Moffett said she had to learn about some different cults while writing “Those Who Prey.”
“When I’m starting off, I’m like, ‘What happened to her?’ I have this image and that’s kind of how the book started in my mind, so I was constantly thinking, ‘What happened to her?’” she said. “I did research a lot of real-life cult accounts of people who were drawn into a cult but they didn’t know what it was. I definitely wrote a lot of true stories, and as I began researching and getting to know that character in ‘Those Who Prey,’ it sort of shifted as far as I wanted to write a thriller.”
She said that “at the same time, I started really feeling for this character [Emily], and the accounts that I would read, it just made me realize, no one really joins a cult; that’s not how that works.”
She said documentaries and true-life accounts of those who survived and left a cult show “they didn’t realize” they were in a cult “until it was not very easy to leave, and no matter what type of cult that is, that’s how they all operate. So I began to feel a lot of empathy for this character and I really wanted to show and keep the thriller vibe, but I also wanted to show how it happens and how really it could happen to anyone.”
Moffett, who lives in Mississippi, said she enjoyed going to the Searcy Public Library and the park while growing up in Searcy. She said she hopes readers of her book in Searcy “would enjoy it and fly through the pages and want to know what happens, but also I think it’s sort of a cautionary tale and the end result of the book ended up being very character-driven to where you are experiencing to Emily in real time, sort of with the character, so it gives you this sense of empathy for her.”
“I would hope that would be something that readers could take away from it,” she said. “We can see what’s happening, the character can’t, and I think that’s very realistic to the way that actual cults recruit people.
“The other side of that is, when my agent and I were researching some real-life campus cults, a lot of these cults will actually recruit students who are far away from home for obvious reasons.”
She said that happened a lot in the 1990s, but “we learned in the past couple of years, there’s still cases that happen. There was a recent one at Sarah Lawrence.[College in Bronxville, N.Y.]. It was just a few years ago and it was very interesting because it just shows you how students who are far away from home can easily be manipulated if they don’t see it happening.”
Far from home
Moffett also ended up far from home when she graduated from Harding. She said she had a friend who had taken a job in Manhattan, N.Y., as an international flight attendant. Moffett said she went there and interviewed at a few places and wound up working at Jumbo Pictures, which produced the animated TV series “Doug.”
“It was right when Disney had purchased them,” she said. “That was a really cool job and I was there, I think, four years. I do keep up with all the people I worked with there. Jim Jinkins [creator of the show] is the coolest, nicest person and he still sends me messages. He and his wife just saw my book at their local Barnes and Noble and he sent me a little message about it.”
Moffett also worked the second half of an episode of the animated TV series “Arthur.”
“Right before I moved to go to graduate school [at the University of Mississippi], I had the opportunity to write an episode of ‘Arthur,’’ and I loved the show and had some friends who wrote for the show,” she said. “My kids love that show, too, so that has always something they have been really excited about.
“The title of the episode was ‘Prunella’s Prediction.’ My friends that know about it, they know that it’s the flash pants episode. Prunella wants these like cool, fashionable flash pants and so the whole episode is kind of centered around that.”
She said she left New York to attend Ole Miss and study creative writing. After graduating from there, she started writing book reviews and wrote articles for magazines, everything from restaurant reviews to travel articles to features.
“One of the things I loved about that, was I learned how to tell a really good story in a short amount of space,” Moffett said. “That really helped me with fiction writing and just getting things accurate, but also making them really interesting in a very condensed form was super helpful to me when I started out, so I really did a lot of that before I shifted back to writing fiction.”
After her debut novel was published, even being chosen one month as the staff pick for the New York Public Library, Moffett said she didn’t get much of an opportunity to promote it in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Toward the end of 2020, everything [as far as a book tour] got scrapped because of that,” she said. “I did a lot of Zooms, and the most fun are the festivals. I have done panels and I have done several book club themes that have just been absolutely delightful. I can Zoom in with a book club and they can ask questions and I can listen to them talk about different things, and that has been a lot of fun.”
Now, she gets to bring her book back in person to where her interest in writing as a career got started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.