The Harding University grounds crew and students are supposed to spring into action after Spring Sing concludes this weekend to get a community garden going on Center Avenue, near the Sears Honors House.
Megan Sledge, a 2019 Searcy High School graduate and junior member of Harding’s student association on the physical resources committee, said the idea for the community garden came about while recycling or fixing up some areas on campus for beautification purposes was being considered for a project.
“I had a few girls that worked at Micah 6 [a community garden network nonprofit in Pontiac, Mich.] this summer come up to me in August and brought up the idea of a community garden,” Sledge said, “and they were really passionate about it and wanted to get plugged in, and so we started dreaming about this and kind of creating a plan for it all the way back in August.”
She said the students who worked for Micah 6 Community got to do a lot of gardening work during the summer, including projects like building raised beds. “They came back on fire wanting to do something like that in Searcy and they shared their passion with me and got me really excited, so I wanted to do something about it.”
First, she had to get it approved by the university, which she said has been a fairly long process “because Harding doesn’t just give land to students.”
“A funny story about this is when we went to go meet with [university President] Dr. [David] Burks about it last semester, one of the things he told me was that this project had failed seven times in other times,” Sledge said.
Sledge said she and her committee worked diligently to create a packet of information on all the support they had gathered, a budget breakdown, “verses that were guiding our mission on what we want out of this garden, and with that in hand, they knew we were being serious.”
She said the garden was approved around a month ago to go on Center Avenue “across from a small, white house where public safety has been this semester, near the Honors House.” She said there is a little piece of land there where the community garden will be located.
She said that she met with Harding’s grounds crew, which was busy getting ready for the school’s musical variety show, which will be held Thursday-Saturday. The plan is for the grounds crew to erect fencing around where the students will put their raised beds and start getting the ground ready.
Sledge said the students and others interested in the garden are expected to be out there April 23 to put everything together, She said 50 students had expressed interest in helping with the garden, and 10 or 15 students will take care of the garden this summer while most of the students are gone.
Potentially, Sledge said, waterlines would be placed in the garden on a timer to automatically water it, but if that doesn’t happen until later in the year, the 15 or so students who have given their commitment would be part of a schedule that may be set up to go and check up on the community garden throughout the week. They would do “things like water the crops, pick weeds and picking crops and then distributing them accordingly once it is figured out where all they would be distributed.”
Starting out, Sledge said, since it will be the summer, it will be a little different than planting in the fall.
“My family actually has a farm out in West Point and I grew up in a family that gardens, so I’ve been around that my entire life,” she said. “I have asked Dr. [Rebekah] Rampey, who is one of the heads of the science department, for her input because she has been a guiding force in all of this. She suggested for this summer, we grow tomatoes, peppers and some potatoes, zucchini and squash.
“That is probably what we will start with because for now we are wanting to keep the garden to a manageable amount to make sure it’s successful before we expand on it. But in the planning for our fencing and those plans for measurement, we’re leaving more room for beds to be added in the future.”
When the harvest will be ready, Sledge said, “honestly depends on soil and how often you are watering, the weather, the types of vegetables, so it really can vary. I expect we will get a little bit of produce within the first month, but I really think late June/early July is really when we’ll start harvesting the crops a lot.”
Sledge’s vision, she said, is to connect with foster families or families in need through the community garden and organizations in the community that serve the poor.
“I want the students to benefit from it some, so we might let students have some of it or buy some of it to raise money for more crops in the future,” she said, “but what I’m really wanting to focus on is engaging Searcy with Harding and bringing the community together with our campus by showing them that we love them and care for them and want to be Jesus to them by giving them the produce that we’re producing.”
Sledge said being involved in this project is “really special” for her.
“As I mentioned earlier, I’ve grown up around a garden and I know how therapeutic it is to be involved in this kind of work, but I also know that it’s such a blessing to be able to give it to others,” she said. “My dad [Joe] has always been such a servant and always gives over half of everything we grow each summer to friends and family, and he’s inspired me to be more of a servant. And I think it’s so cool that watching him do something he loves is now becoming something I can do as a college student at Harding.
“Our worlds are colliding, and it’s such a blessing and I think it’s so cool.”
