Notes that the late Dr. Clifton L. Ganus Jr. “had collected all of his life” have been compiled into a book, “I’d Do It All Again,” for which a signing will be held Saturday at Harding University’s Cone Chapel.
The book, according to Dr. Cliff Ganus III, was “actually written by” Ganus, who was president of Harding from 1965-87, chancellor from 1987-2013 and chancellor from 2013-19. Ganus died at the age of 97 on Sept. 9, 2019.
Ganus III said he, his brother, Charles, and his sister, Debbie Duke, asked their dad in 2016 to just write down the account of his life and “he kind of teared up and said, ‘Nobody wants to read my story.’ But we assured him they did.”
All three will be at the book signing, which will run from 1-3 p.m.
The book includes “accounts of his trips and speeches” from Ganus’ secretary of almost 50 years, Ganus III said. “She kept up with all of his meetings and appointments and the titles of the speeches he gave, so he had access to that. During the last three years of his life, he started pulling all these things together.”
Tiffany Yecke Brooks, a Harding graduate who had worked with then-NFL player Michael Oher to write his story, which was made into the movie “The Blind Side,” was hired “to put this all together, and it took her quite a while because there was 400-plus pages of material that we whittled down to about 125,000 words,” Ganus III said. The book is 349 pages.
Visiting 117 countries and having a list of more than 500 people to call on their birthdays are just two things about his father that stand out to Ganus III.
“He was an adventurer,” Ganus III said. “He made four trips down the Mississippi River from Searcy to New Orleans. New Orleans was his home as a youngster. He moved there from Texas when he was about 7 so the river was always important to him. That is not an easy journey in a little 18-foot runabout boat.
“Those were landmarks. He wanted to do it again. The last one was when he was about 90 years old.”
The last 20 years of his life, Ganus went fishing in Alaska every August, taking his family and friends with him. He always made all of the arrangements. He also made 27 trips to Uganda, beginning around the time a mission team of Harding graduates was being sent there.
“He discovered the opportunity and the need for a Christian school there, so he really established it and funded it for the last years of his life,” Ganus III said. “It’s called Harding Academy of Nawangoma. The board there named it after Harding in honor of dad.”
Ganus said his brother retired from Murphy Oil and is taking over the financial responsibility of the school in Uganda.
Being committed to the church drove his father’s life, Ganus III said. “He was very heavily involved in mission work.” He said his dad was also committed to his wife, Louise.
“He met mom within his first minute of arriving on the Harding campus. He was from New Orleans, wearing a white suit, riding in a Cadillac. She was carrying a broom; she was from Strawberry, Ark.,” Ganus III said. “Theirs is an interesting story. For their 50th anniversary, he planned a trip around the world; he sort of surprised her with it. It was about three weeks.
“He timed it so they would be at the Taj Mahal on May 27, 1993, their 50th anniversary, because he always considered the Taj Mahal to be the greatest monument to love.” (Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had the mausoleum built in the 1600s to house the tomb of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.)
Ganus III said after that trip ended, “they left all of their stuff in London and flew back to Ukraine and spent a month in missionary work there with the church. A year later, he flew back to Ukraine because there were two young men that he met and one of them asked him, ‘Why did you come back?’ and he said, ‘I wanted to baptize you.’ It was always on his mind, his commitment to the church.”
Ganus also was “Harding’s No. 1 sports fan,” according to his son.
“He helped to reinstitute the intercollegiate program in 1957,” Ganus III said. “About five minutes before his celebration of life, all 700 of Harding’s student-athletes came trooping into the building and sat in a special section that had been reserved for them.
“He knew all of the football players. He knew their stats and where they were from. He knew the baseball players, of course. He knew the softball team. He followed all of the sports and was present for everything that he could. He went out of town to go to their games and when they were in the national finals, he went there; he would drive. This is when he was in his 90s.”
He said Ganus also was very involved in sports, even into his 70s. He played a lot of softball and football and handball. “Of course, the last 20 years of his life he was not active as a participant, but he followed sports and went to all of the games.”
Ganus III said that his father “had no sense of rank or status. Everybody that knew him thought he was a good friend, and he knew that Harding community very well, of course, but he also knew the Searcy community.”
“There was a tension between town and gown back in the ‘50s and ‘60s and I think dad was very influential in helping to overcome that and helping get the Searcy community on the Harding side,” Ganus III said. “I think he was very effective in that.”
Ganus always was effective as a speark, Ganus III said, calling his dad one of the finest speakers he has ever known.
“Of course, I’m prejudiced, but I have heard a lot of speakers,” Ganus III said. “He had a way of putting an audience at ease and he was a fine communicant.
“ ... He is one of the most remarkable people I have ever known.”
The book is available at Harding’s on-campus bookstore, The Hub, and also can be found on Amazon. All proceeds, after expenses, will go to the Clifton L. and Louise Ganus Endowed Scholarship Fund.
