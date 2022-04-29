A poet who emigrated from Ukraine as a Jewish refugee in 1993 shared her story Thursday with Harding University honors students on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“So holocaust, the term, comes from the word for burnt offering, which is our notion, our understanding, of Holocaust, which is the atrocity not only against the European Jewry, but homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, many of those that were murdered by the Nazis,” Dr. Julia Klochinksy Dasbach said of Yom HaShoah, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day and has been celebrated since 1951. “The Shoah is specifically the death of the six-million Jews and it is the Hebrew term.”
She said Yom HaShoah is on a different day each year based on the Hebrew calendar.
Dasbach, Murphy visiting fellow in poetry at Hendrix College in Conway, talked specifically about “the Holocaust by Bullets, which is what happened in the Soviet territories.” She said that is a part of the narrative that is not talked about nearly as often and especially in the American discourse, but especially connects with what is happening now in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.
“As we are seeing, history really tends to repeat itself in ghostly, terrifying, haunting and for me, coming from Ukraine and being myself a descendant of survivors, very painful in ways,” said Dasbach, whose family left Ukraine when she was 6 years old, arriving in Rockville, Md.
During the Holocaust, Dasbach said there was Auschwitz 1, the labor camp, and Auschwitz 2, which was a death camp, and “people were sent by train [to the death camp] specifically for the purpose of being exterminated and those exterminations were primarily done by gas chambers.”
“This is the narrative that is commonly known,” she said. “Jews were tracked on lists and then they were packed into train cars and then they were told to strip their clothes, shave their heads and told to just go in to take showers, but instead of water coming down from a shower head, what would come down is gas from the gas chamber.”
She said the Nazis were collectors and archivists and documentarians. “They didn’t just want to exterminate, they wanted to keep a very, very strict record of those who they killed and their possessions, so they kept many of the canisters to know how much Zyklon-B [a lethal chemical agent] they went through.”
Dasbach explained that many of the Jews that came in on these trains thought they were relocating, so they came with big suitcases of stuff. But what took place in the Soviet Union was very different. The extermination that happened was not the same as in the concentration camps.
“Jews were not put on trains; there was no time for that,” she said. “[German dictator Adolf] Hitler established what are called the Einsatzgruppe, which were killing squads, and these killing squads enlisted local militia groups. At close range, neighbors were killing neighbors.”
In the Shoah by Bullets, she said people were taken out into fields and shot at close range. She said sometimes it was just a few families and sometimes they were all huddled into churches and then the church was set on fire.
“Sometimes they were asked to dig their own graves and then shot and then they would fall into that grave,” Dasbach said. Only within the last decade, these graves are being unearthed because they have been built over so much, she noted. “These sites were not marked, records of those killed were not kept and there were few witnesses to mark what happened.
The poet said a story that survivors told was that they would be lined up to be shot and sometimes they weren’t hit in a lethal spot. They would fall into a pile of bodies and more bodies would fall on top of them, and they would wait long enough to crawl out from out of the other bodies and survive that way. She said there are multiple accounts of this happening.
In the span of two days, 33,000 Jews were murdered in one pit she discussed. “It is the largest mass grave, the largest two-day massacre of the Holocaust. First, Jews were asked to gather up their belongings, they were walked through the streets of Kyiv, then they were lined up and shot in this giant pit, and then the bodies were burned to make room for more bodies, one on top of the other, on top of the other.”
Dasbach said her connection to the Holocaust was through her great-grandparents, Vera and Sima. “In June of 1941, as soon as Hitler invaded, my great-grandfather put my great-grandmother with my 2-month-old grandmother and older daughter and two sets of grandparents on a train to go to Siberia, to the Ural Mountains to be evacuated. He stayed in Kyiv as a partisan. Partisans were fighters who were not formerly enlisted in the army but fought in the force. There were very few Jewish partisans and they never saw each other again.”
In 1943, Kyiv was liberated, she said. Her great-grandmother “snuck back to the city to find her husband” and she heard from someone that he had been turned in to an SS officer and they say he was taken away, likely murdered, but she doesn’t know. She said she checked the archives and his name is nowhere. She said she looked at The Book of Names Exhibit that lists all of those murdered and she said she did not find his name, but took a picture of the page where his name would be and wrote a poem where she put his name in that page.”
She compared what happened then to the mass grave with 433 bodies found so far in Bucha, Ukraine, in April as a result of the ongoing war with Russia. “History is repeating itself from one genocide to another on the exact same soil.” Showing a picture of Russian mobile crematoriums burning the dead in April, she said the mayor said there have been at least 21,000 civilian casualties so far. More are expected.
“Just like the victims of the Holocaust by Bullets, there’s no face of these individuals, there’s no one keeping a record of their names, and I would have thought we would have learned something from the history,” Dasbach said. “I would have thought that no other children would have to be searching for a lost name of their grandfather, great-grandfather. There are going to be kids searching for the name of their mom and dad.”
