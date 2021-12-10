Harding University history professor Dr. Jared Dockery discussed two concerns Japan faced that led it to start a war with the United States in 1941, along with problems with a conspiracy theory that President Franklin D. Roosevelt maneuvered the Japanese into attacking Pearl Harbor, on Tuesday on the 80th anniversary of the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II.
Dockery told Harding’s history honor society, Phi Alpha Theta, that one of the concerns was based on the Philippines remaining a colony of the United States.
Even though “this would not be true for much longer – the United States had already gone on record as saying that in 1946, the Philippines would become independent – the Japanese government decided it could not wait five years and wanted to go ahead and launch this offensive,” he said, “but the fear was, if you left the Philippine islands alone, if Japan left the Philippine Islands alone, American forces based in the Philippines would be able to disrupt this offensive, could prey on Japanese lines of communication, perhaps could even launch attacks against various colonial possessions that the Japanese envisioned taking over/ And so the Japanese decided that they would have to occupy the Philippines themselves and neutralize that as a potential threat.”
The Japanese, Dockery continued, also were concerned about the United States Pacific fleet anchored at the Pearl Harbor naval base, adjacent to Honolulu. He said they decided the best thing to do was to start the war with an attack against the fleet stationed there.
The attack would focus on the American battleships that were anchored in Battleship Row, he said, adding that there were also Army airfields around that had several warplanes and the Japanese would attack those as well.
“The Japanese planned to use aircraft carriers in this attack and specifically the warplanes launched from aircraft carriers,” Dockery said. “By the morning of Sunday, Dec. 7th,1941, these carriers had moved into position near Hawaii.
“The planes took off and the first wave swooped in out of the sky over Pearl Harbor at 7:55 in the morning, local time. They launched a devastating attack against American forces even though the two nations were not technically at war with one another, not officially.”
The Japanese, he said, had meant to sever diplomatic ties right before the attack. “The timing required such precision that the message got held up and so in the end, this attack occurs before the Japanese had even severed diplomatic relations with the United States.” He said this is a point President Franklin D. Roosevelt made “very forcefully in his speech the next day.”
Four American battleships were sunk in shallow water, Dockery said. These were the Arizona, the California, the Oklahoma and the West Virginia. He said the convention in the U.S. Navy was to name battleships after states. “The other four battleships were damaged. Ten other ships were damaged as well, including the USS Shaw, the destroyer.”
The Japanese also concentrated on American airplanes at Oahu. “The United States had approximately 400 warplanes at Oahu,” Dockery said. “Of these 400, 188 were destroyed, 159 were damaged. This meant that after the attack, the United States only had about 50 operational planes in the vicinity of Pearl Harbor.”
Far more tragic than the loss of ships and planes, Dockery said, was the loss of human life. “About 2,400 Americans were killed, roughly half of these died aboard the USS Arizona.”
‘Secret conspiracy’
“Some have long believed the only way to explain the disaster of Pearl Harbor was that there must have been a secret conspiracy that Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a part,” Dockery said.
The conspiracy theory Dockery discussed was that Roosevelt wanted to go to war with Germany but was unable to persuade Congress to do so, leading him to maneuver Japan into attacking Pearl Harbor. He knew that would outrage Americans and cause war to be declared on Japan, getting the United States involved in the war.
The most extreme version of the conspiracy theory, according to Dockery, says that Roosevelt knew in advance that the attack was coming but deliberately kept Pearl Harbor in the dark so that the attack would be successful and as damaging as possible and outrage would be maximized.
He said there are some problems with that conspiracy theory and his thoughts on it were very much motivated by a book he read in graduate school called “Pearl Harbor: The Verdict of History” by Gordon Prange. He said the author “just painstakingly demolishes the conspiracy theory.”
Some of the problems with the theory, Dockery said, was that it would require too many conspirators for it ever to be kept quiet. He said Roosevelt could not have done this by himself without agents helping him, such as the secretary of state, the secretary of war, the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations and the Army chief of staff.
Another problem with the conspiracy, according to Dockery, is that “Washington, D.C., gave Pearl harbor several general warnings that Japan was about to make a move somewhere. The warnings were not specific. It did not specifically say Japan is about to attack Pearl Harbor, but the warnings did say that the Japanese were going to make a move somewhere.”
He said if Washington was trying to keep Pearl Harbor in the dark, it made no sense to send those warnings because of the possibility that the Navy and the Army commander at Pearl Harbor would “connect the dots and take action ahead of time.”
“Roosevelt was not omnipotent,” Dockery said. “The conspiracy theory takes an inconsistent view of Roosevelt. On the one hand, he was too weak to persuade the United States, the country in which he was president after all and by this point in time the country in which he had won an unprecedented three elections. Roosevelt was too weak to make the United States go to war, but was somehow powerful to make Japan go to war.”
He said Roosevelt also loved the Navy. “He had been the assistant secretary of the Navy during the [President Woodrow] Wilson administration so he had worked very closely with the Navy back at that stage of his life.” Dockery said Roosevelt also had a hobby of building ship models and “if you were to look at his library at Hyde Park [in New York] at the collection of ship models, he had dozens, and so this seems to suggest the man was obsessed with the Navy as opposed to someone who thought it was a pawn he could simply toss aside.”
Roosevelt asked Congress for a declaration of war Dec. 8. “One of his most famous speeches [included] ‘Yesterday, Dec. 7th, 1941, a date that shall live in infamy,” Dockery said. Roosevelt’s request “was overwhelmingly approved. The War Bill passed unanimously in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, only Jeanette Rankin of Montana voted against it.”
Great Britain also declared war on Japan on Dec. 8, Dockery said.
‘Mitigating factors’
While the Pearl Harbor attack was devastating, Dockery said, there were certain factors about it that kept it from being even worse. The biggest one probably, he said, was that the Japanese were unable to hit any of the American aircraft carriers.
“World War II would quickly show that the aircraft carrier had eclipsed the battleship in terms of importance,” he said. “Yeah, the Japanese did a lot of damage to the battleship fleet but did not touch America’s aircraft carriers.”
Another mitigating factor, Dockery said, was the Japanese failed to attack fuel tanks, the submarine base and repair facilities. He said they intended to and there was supposed to be “three waves.” They launched the first wave and second wave but he “after the second wave came back, they began to get nervous because they hadn’t been able to account for the American aircraft carriers.”
He said the Japanese “were afraid the American aircraft carriers might be sneaking up behind them and about to attack them, so they canceled the third wave and the third wave was supposed to cancel these installations.”
Dockery’s third point under these factors “was that the United States was able to raise and repair most of the ships sunk at Pearl Harbor. The waters at Pearl Harbor are quite shallow.”
He said even the USS Shaw was repaired and sent back into battle. “Two of the battleships that sank, the California and the West Virginia, were both raised, refitted and sent back into the fight.”
One ship that did not make it back, Dockery said, was the USS Arizona. “Today, a somber memorial pays homage to the 1,177 men who died aboard the Arizona. Only 229 bodies were ever recovered, meaning that about 948 remained entombed within her broken hull.”
In recent years, Dockery said veterans who survived the Pearl Harbor attack requested that their ashes be buried in the Arizona or in the Utah, another ship that was sunk and never raised. He said these “old veterans rejoined their own comrades in death.”
On the 60th anniversary of the attack, he said, President George W. Bush observed that “after the long lives given them, these veterans wanted to rest beside the best men they ever knew.”
The effects of the attack on Pearl Harbor also are still seen today in that the Arizona “continues to leak fuel from her tanks; about a quart and a half floats to the surface each year,” Dockery said. “The Arizona had just been topped off at 1.4 million gallons of fuel at the time of her sinking.”
He said as of 2006, it was estimated that the Arizona still had half-million gallons. “So at that rate of leakage, it will still be a while before the Arizona runs out. These oil bubbles have become known as the black tears of the Arizona.”
