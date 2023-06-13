Harding University graduate student Emma Whiteaker specializes in clinical mental health counseling, but on Saturdays at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, candles are her primary focus.
For about three years, Whiteaker, who will graduate next May, has been operating Cotton Candle Co. “We carry 12 scents at a time. We got our four new summer scents in right now: timber patchouli, pink pineapple sweet watermelon and sugar peach.”
As far as the most popular scents, she said, “Sea salt and sage has always been really popular as well as lavender lemonade and mandarin splash.”
She also does wax melts, goat’s milk soap, crocheted face scrubbies and washcloths, aromatherapy inhalers, lotion bars and different kinds of salves, like hand salves.
Whiteaker said the first candles she “ever made were for my grandma for Mother’s Day, and that’s really where I really kind of fell in love with the candle process and all the different things that I could create for people.”
Asked how she learned her candle craft, Whiteaker said, “It’s kind of a mix between books and the internet and really a lot of it is just trial and error. Sometimes I have had to throw out entire batches of things because it just didn’t work. So, a lot of time, a lot of effort to get it to where it is now. It took me a long time to get the display right, the product marketing right.
“For the name, I just kind of played around with stuff until I found something I liked that kind of had that feel to it, like cotton buds and stuff because I grew up in Batesville, which you know is closer to the cotton fields.”
This is Whiteaker’s second year of being involved in the farmers’ market, which is open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
“Just the people” is what keeps her coming back each week. “I look past the sales at the farmers’ market,” she said. “I get to know my customers. I have people that I chat with on a regular basis. Some of them that’s all they come by to do and it’s great. I keep coming back for the people.
Whiteaker said she has regular customers. “I actually had a big Christmas order last year. A lady ordered about 20 custom candles from me at a Christmas market last year.”
Whiteaker also works the Harding market in spring and during Christmas time. “Then I do Get Down Downtown, Jolly Jubilee and just kind of any other little thing that pops up last minute.”
She said her dad, Randy, is an investor and sometimes he comes and helps her at markets. “As for as making it [her products, such as candles], it’s all me.”
Her advice to those who want to get involved in candle making is that’s its worth it, although it can be frustrating at the beginning. “It’s worth the time and the effort if it’s really something you enjoy, so just keep pushing through until you find what works.”
Her other interest is her Lilac Co. “There, I do key chains, tumblers, stickers, badge reels, notepads, mirror decals. I can customize for people, too.”
Whiteaker said she will be holding on to her businesses even after she graduates. “This is something I have fallen in love with over the past few years. If I can turn it into a full-time business, I will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.