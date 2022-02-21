You may have noticed 2010 Harding University graduate Anna B Shaffer during last week’s Super Bowl.
No, she wasn’t on the sideline for the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals. She wasn’t part of the halftime festivities, either. Nor was she caught on camera in a crowd shot.
Instead, Shaffer was part of nearly $500 million in Super Bowl LVI advertising during the NFL’s big game Feb. 13, ordering chicken mcnuggets in the drive-thru during McDonald’s ad spot that also featured rapper Kanye West and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
Shaffer said she and others knew that Wallace was going to be in the commercial, but “they kept the fact that Kanye was in it under wraps; like we didn’t know until it aired.”
She also said she didn’t initially know it was going to be a Super Bowl commercial. “You never know that it’s for a Super Bowl spot. It’s not until you book it usually that you find out it’s a Super Bowl commercial. Sometimes you will know, but it is very rare. It usually comes in like any other audition.”
She said the shoot for the commercial took place “over the course of three days.”
“That is not typical for commercials; that was a big shooting schedule for them,” Shaffer said. “I overlapped with a couple of people because it doesn’t take too long to shoot each little segment, a vignette ... . So I was there when they were doing all the NASCAR stuff and then overlapped with the next group coming in. Because my stuff was all standalone – it was just me – I wasn’t shooting with anyone else.”
With commercials, Shaffer said, “you don’t know anything. You don’t even know if it’s going to air. It was just like, ‘We’ll see if it airs.’”
The commercial actually wasn’t Shaffer’s first Super Bowl appearance with McDonald’s, though. She said she was in a commercial for the restaurant “about five” Super Bowls ago that pertained to it “serving breakfast all day, or something like that.”
The commercials are shot in the Los Angeles area, Shaffer said, at a McDonald’s “built just for filming because they can move everything around.”
“It was a great production company to work for,” she said. “Everyone was very kind and very sweet to work with so it was fun. It’s just like the longer you work in this town, the smaller it gets. The person who was helping me with wardrobe, we realized she worked on a film that my friend worked on and they knew each other. You start meeting people then you’re like, ‘We know all the same people.’”
Shaffer, who is from Vancouver, Wash., said she left for California immediately after graduating for Harding because “in high school, this is what I wanted to do, be an actor. I knew I wanted to come to LA and do film and TV, so Harding was on the path to LA.”
Shaffer was at Harding from 2007-10 as a theater major, appearing in several university productions. “Oh my gosh! They were all so fun.”
“Let’s see, I think the big ones that I did were like ‘Wizard Of Oz.’ I was just like a bunch of ensemble characters, I was in the Emerald City, I was a munchkin, I think there were like four parts i played in that. ‘The Importance of Being Earnest,’ that one wasn’t a musical but that was like my senior show. That was really cool. The other musicals I did were ‘Scrooge The Musical’ and ‘Oklahoma.’ I was just always in the ensemble for all of the musicals.”
While theater was her background in high school and at Harding, Shaffer said since she has been in LA she has just done film and TV. “I was in the CBS show ‘Strange Angel,’ a TV series. I was just in the pilot episode. I have done features and a lot of short films and just a lot of auditioning.”
In addition to fast food commercials, she said has done a bunch of automotive commercials, insurance company commercials and financial institution commercials. “I tend to always have a car commercial running, like somehow I end up booking car commercials a lot. I will take any commercial somebody wants to book me on.”
The industry she is in is “a daily grind,” Shaffer said. “It’s a lot of hustle; you just have to stick with it and stay after it. Life has been good. It’s a roller coaster and I think it’s learning how to enjoy the process and not just have it be resulted oriented, I think that has just been the biggest thing [about] this journey in the almost 12 years that I’ve been here.”
She said she is taking it one day at a time and every job and every step along the way in the process is fun.
“That’s the biggest thing for me, is just enjoying the process,” she said. “Every audition is a chance to act. Every callback is a chance to do it again and then booking is even that more special.
“The goal is to keep working and keep booking but also not to make it so results oriented but to be able to enjoy it. I think the fun thing about being in a Super Bowl spot, especially this one, this year was just being able to reconnect with the ones who saw it, that was really fun. Actually, quite a few people from Harding reached out to me and i’m like, ‘I haven’t talked to you in so long.’ It’s fun to reconnect with people over things you’re working on so that was really fun.”
It was also exciting to Shaffer that it was her baby’s commercial debut. She and her husband, Nathan Mielke, are expecting their first child in May.
“It’s a whole new adventure this year of auditioning with the baby on the way,” she said. “It’s exciting and it’s fun.”
Shaffer said her husband also is from Vancouver and works as a cinematographer. “He’s just about to wrap on ‘Star Trek [Picard]’. He’s been working on ‘Star Trek’ for the last year and change.”
While she might have the Super Bowl bragging rights in the family, she said she didn’t get any Super Bowl swag or memorabilia. And the team she favored didn’t even win.
“It is funny, the Super Bowl was here in LA and an LA team was playing, but I was definitely rooting for the Bengals,” Shaffer said.
