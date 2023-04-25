“The sound guy from Harding” has listened to third-generation sound engineer Jon Raney’s stories for years and decided others needed to hear them, too.
On Saturday, Harding University’s Communication Department presented “Rockin With Raney Recording” at the Gem Theatre in Heber Springs and at the Rialto Theater in Searcy. Raney owns Jon Raney Recording Studio in Drasco and has worked with seasoned performers as well as first-time recording artists.
The documentary on Raney was the idea of David Robison, event specialist/audio works for Harding’s Department of Theatre, and it was produced by Harding faculty and staff.
“I have known Jon now for years and years and we work together and talk audio all the time and share stories and over the years he has shared a lot of these stories with me,” Robison said. “Not everyone experiences the things he has experienced in his lifetime. Somebody needs to hear this, and about that time we were starting a new film program at Harding.”
Every year, Raney helps Robison with homecoming and the Spring Sing musical revue. He also comes to speak to his audio classes and allows students to work in his studio. “So he has been a huge friend to Harding and has helped us over the years, so really this whole project, as much as anything is just a way to say thank you to him for the contributions he has made to Harding University,” Robison said.
The Heber Springs showing drew about 160 viewers and the Searcy show brought out another 70 or so. The documentary included Raney recalling waking up in the middle of the night during his childhood and seeing Elvis Presley recording in the family studio. During the documentary, Raney said
“I remember getting woke up about 2 o’clock in the morning and I remember they come and woke us up and said, ‘You kids have got to come and see this,” Raney said. “I was sleeping and cranky and I thought I seen him in some movies so he must be famous. I didn’t realize honestly who he was. They were recording some over-dub vocals with Elvis” at Rimrock Records in Concord.
Robison said that Raney is “so humble and he is not a name dropper,” but if he and Raney are riding down the road together and hear something on the radio, Raney will say, “’I worked on that session.’ You get this running commentary.”
Raney said his grandfather, Wayne Raney, was actually a songwriter and recording artist. “He was a star. He was such a humble person. He never wanted to talk about it. He never boasted about it.”
Wayne Raney was honored posthumously with the Arkansas Country Music Award for Lifetime Achievement on June 3, 2018, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Raney said his dad worked on the Grand Ole Opry and he remembers all the people who visited his dad at Rimrock Records, including Mel Tillis. His dad also worked with Hank Williams Jr.
“I remember when Ike and Tina Turner were there and recorded some of their work,” he said. Jim Reeves was another American country singer that Raney mentioned visiting his grandfather. “I remember actually seeing the last recording that Ralph and Carter Stanley did before Carter passed. Carter actually wrote the song, ‘Man of Constant Sorrow.’ That was one of his pieces of music that he wrote and they recorded that album there at Rimrock, my granddad’s place, about two or three weeks before Carter passed, so it was the last recording there.
“Again, I was just fortunate enough to be there. I’m sure I was the kid there pestering everyone to death. Sometimes they would give me a job making coffee (he laughed). I’d keep them well supplied in coffee and I’m sure I was in the way but they put up with me. I’m sure glad they did because I got to observe a lot of that environment, a lot more than I honestly knew that I did, but later on in life I think I can draw from that.”
Raney said he did some sessions in Dallas at Charlie Pride’s studio, but said Wayne Raney was the only man who gave him a chance to get up on stage, and it did not matter where they were at. “If he saw me out there in the crowd, he would have me up on stage to sing a song with him, which shocked me because my grandpa never spoke of it.”
After 30-plus years in the business, Raney said it is really fun to work with the really talented artists and musicians because their creativity is “boundless.”
Raney, who said he has worked with John Michael Montgomery and he worked on two records with Tracy Lawrence, said he also likes to make his recording studio feel comfortable for new artists. He said recording has really evolved over the years from being recorded in one room to using multi-tracking. “And, of course, there’s always the debate of analog vs. digital.”
“The sound of analog is a lot better, a lot richer. It just has a lot more intrinsic value to it, but I will have to say the technology is catching up. The latest version of Pro Tools HDX, I have to say, is very close to analog and I just don’t mind using it at all. It’s a very good platform to record with. The technology of going from actual LPs, records to tapes to CBs and now to downloads, it all has to adhere to an NAB [National Association of Broadcasters] standard.”
During a question-and-answer session after the documentary, Raney was asked about the transitioning from analog to digital recording. “Probably the one biggest thing is the ‘undo’ button,” he said. “The transitioning over to digital was a steep learning curve. It’s really good.”
Saturday’s documentary showing included a display of items like “Rockin With Raney” hoodies, cups, stickers and ticket stubs designed by students of Lori Sloan, professor and advisor of Integrated Marketing Communication at Harding. “Everything you see out in the foyer [of the Rialto], her marketing students worked really, really hard to bring all this together today.”
Sloan, who said she was introduced to Raney and his family during the summer of 2018 at the studio in Drasco, said the students organized everything for both showings.
Sloan said the students also came up with the idea to have a scholarship program, so “we have a $1,000 scholarship that has been started in Raney Recording’s name and we will start giving it out next school year to students who want to follow his footsteps.” She said this was a way to honor Raney, his wife, Faye, and their family.
Charles Haymes, vice president of the Arkansas Country Music Awards Inc. said Harding actually started working on the documentary before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2023.
Janae Bradshaw of Dallas, a senior at Harding, said after it was completed, “we saw a need to recognize Jon Raney for all of the accomplishments he has done in Arkansas and so we got together as a group of Integrated Marketing Communication students and we were just like, ‘How can we honor him with this documentary that we already have and just kind of also showcase some of the groups that he has been working with now?’ So we decided to have a premiere at the Rialto Theater.”
“It took a lot of work to form just like the advertising and deciding on if we would be using a stadium cup [which they did],” Bradshaw said. All who attended were given a special “Rockin With Raney Recording” stadium cup and sticker.
Bradshaw, who was wearing a documentary-themed hoodie, said she “got to design a couple of different things, the ticket, the stickers. I got a little design experience but I also got to learn a little bit about Jon Raney and that was just exciting to see who he was as a person.”
