The need for more space for recruiting students is the reason Harding University is adding a Welcome Center to its American Heritage Building, according to acting President Dr. David Burks.
“We need more space for recruiters for our admissions program; this is a real focus for us. We were crowded,” Burks said. “We need more space in financial aid. We need more space for parent relations, so what used to be the Heritage Auditorium in this building does not exist any longer, instead ... a Welcome Center will provide for all of these needs.
”We hope to have that ready around the first of January, but that would be tough, but as soon we get it finished, we’ll all enjoy being able to use that.”
Mike Steelman, appointed by Burks to be the inaugural director of the new accelerated master of architecture program, said that “the primary focus of this project is going to be to improve visitors’ on-campus experience from the time that they drive up until the time they leave – and that includes everything from where to park and logical directions in terms of how to get from their parking place – into the new welcome center.”
He said it is intended that the center will create “a more welcoming experience for the students who will be coming to campus on an individual basis.”
The personal touches would include the person’s name on the parking place and their name on the screen when they come inside the building. New procedures will be established on how the staff will interact with visitors who come onto campus “as opposed to the old days when you show up at a reception desk and they take you back to someone’s office to talk to them,” Steelman said, adding that it will be a more interactive process.
One of the things that Steelman said is important in this process is making the aesthetics appealing for teens to 20-somethings without alienating their parents. “Hopefully we are going to be able to pull that off.”
He said it will be more of a casual atmosphere so visitors will not feel intimated when they come on to campus, especially if they haven’t been on a college campus before.
Another new aspect will be a presentation room for groups. Steelman mentioned that the old auditorium was underutilized and somewhat dated.
“The Welcome Center is really a great opportunity for us to tie together the history of Harding and the vision of where we want to go so space makes a huge impact on what that feels like,” designer Toria Adkison said. “When a student walks through the door, we want to have that welcoming environment but still have some pop and inspiration so that families feel welcome when they visit here and they feel like they are personally known.”
She said a lot of wood aspects are being tied in to bring in some warmth in the Heritage building lobby. Meshing new technology with some nostalgia was mentioned. “A cool image of Harding’s campus” will be on a glass wall, she said. An interactive screen will be up where students can explore different options and spaces on campus.
The projection room will provide space for larger gatherings “with various furniture layouts,” Adkison said. In addition to making this space for families visiting campus, she said it will also be nice for the staff.
A new academic building also will be going up, according to Burks.
“If you look across campus, immediately to the right of the administration building is the Ganus Building and it houses our history and political science department,” he said. “That building is 63 years old and it’s not in great shape. We made the decision rather than try to remodel it again that we are going to raze that building and we are going to build a beautiful new building in its place.
”It will house the same history, political science and foreign languages department, ROTC and some other offices as well and it will be adjacent in that same location. We hope to start construction of that this coming May and all during next year, that building will be built, so that will be exciting for us.”
Another new thing for Harding will be an on-campus restaurant, Warehouse 4 Cafe, as park a Legacy Park, the development just west of campus. Burks said hopefully it will be open in October. He said the university was still waiting on kitchen equipment to arrive and staffing it.
Legacy Park, Burks said, began as student housing and then faculty, staff and alumni housing was developed as part of it. He noted that this restaurant would be open to the community and the student body.
The owners, Lundy and Beth Neeley, are alumni of Harding University and their seven children are all alumni. Six of their seven kids married HU alumni and one of their 22 grandkids currently attends the school.
The Lundys also have a Warehouse 4 in Vandalia, Ohio, but the kitchen will be bigger at the Harding location. The new campus restaurant will feature a lot of soups, sandwiches, salads and bakery items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.