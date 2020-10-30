Harding University’s president is retiring.
His decision, effective Nov. 30, was announced Friday. The board said the decision was made “after careful and prayerful consideration.” Former Harding President Dr. David Burks will be filling the role.
“We are grateful for Dr. McLarty’s service over the past seven and a half years. He has made a powerful impact with his leadership, with an emphasis on community and commitment to living the Harding mission,” said Dr. Robert Walker, chairman of the board. “Recent economic and higher education trends have created an extremely challenging business environment that has impacted the institution, leading the board to make a change.
“Chancellor Dr. David Burks will bring his experience and proven business acumen back to the university as a guiding hand through these unprecedented times.”
Burks served as president of Harding from 1987-2013 and will become president effective Dec. 1. A committee will be formed to evaluate a broader presidential search, a news release said.
“I am deeply grateful to the Harding University Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to serve as Harding’s president for the past 7 1/2 years,” McLarty said. “The university has had a profound impact for good on everyone in my family, and I owe it a debt of gratitude I will never be able to repay.
“Now as I retire from the university, I am reminded of Robert Frost’s line, ‘and miles to go before I sleep.’ There is so much I want to do. I am a preacher at heart, and I look forward to using my new freedom to teach, preach, encourage and write. I have been so blessed to have this time at Harding, and I am excited to find out what God may yet have in store for my wife, Ann, and me.”
McLarty said he looks forward to spending time with students, alumni and other members of the Harding community at homecoming this weekend and graduation Nov. 21.
“Dr. McLarty is a dear friend and colleague,” Burks said. “I appreciate his many contributions to the university over the past 7 1/2 years. I certainly wish him well during this period of transition in his life. I know he will continue to make wonderful contributions to the Lord’s kingdom in the future.”
