Harding Academy's robotics team didn't get the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regional held in Searcy in March, but made up for it in a big way Saturday by winning the award at the World Championships.

“Every year at the regional level they have people who win regional awards, and at the Arkansas Regional that was hosted at Harding University, they awarded an Engineering Inspiration Award," Team 3937 Breakaway co-Director Tod Traughber said. "We did not win that one, but the nature of the award is that they have that exact same award but amplified at the World Championships, and so we participated in the World Championships this weekend and we had an amazing time."

