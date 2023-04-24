Harding Academy's robotics team didn't get the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regional held in Searcy in March, but made up for it in a big way Saturday by winning the award at the World Championships.
“Every year at the regional level they have people who win regional awards, and at the Arkansas Regional that was hosted at Harding University, they awarded an Engineering Inspiration Award," Team 3937 Breakaway co-Director Tod Traughber said. "We did not win that one, but the nature of the award is that they have that exact same award but amplified at the World Championships, and so we participated in the World Championships this weekend and we had an amazing time."
Harding Academy's robot was eliminated in the semifinals, Traughber said, but the World Championships featured 620 robots.
"There are 18 countries involved and they divide the 620 teams on to eight different fields, so there were 77 robots on our field and of those 77 robots, we finished third," he said. "And so we spent all night last night [Friday] and into the morning, watching game film and coming up with a pick list of choosing our alliance partners and it allowed us to make a deep run into the tournament.
"Searcy was extremely well represented with both Breakaway and then the rookie team out of Searcy High School, The Goonies. And at the end of play, they came out with all of the various awards for the machines on the field and we were awarded the World Championship Engineering Inspiration Award for the Milstein Field, and so it is one of the highest awards that they award."
Traughber said the Engineering Inspiration Award "recognizes programs who spread the message of science technology, engineering and mathematics in their community in their region, in their state and beyond, so it was a direct representation of the quality of the program that has been growing at Harding Academy and Team Breakaway. And it’s just not about the robot and it’s just not about us but it’s about our passion for working with others to try to encourage growth in the field of science, technology, engineering and math.”
Team Breakaway has 24 members and there are several mentors who work with the team and parent volunteers as well, he said. The team members are seniors Payton Cole, Jacob Frisbie, Emma Luallen, Julia Murphy, Aryan Patel, Miles Schmitz and Eden Steil, juniors Luke Hewett and Stephen Mitchell, sophomores Jeffords Camferdam, Isabel Hoggard, Braden Lynn, Easton Page, Jack Pace, Brody Smith, Tabby Stewart, Rocky Stone and Blake Waddill, and freshmen Annalee Brooks, Kate Bruner, Ethan McCown and Claira Tittle. In addition to Traughber, the mentors include coach Brian Jones, Mary Alice Brooks, Randy Jones, Mark Frisbie, Greyson Spears, Brayden Traughber and Ryan Harness.
“It has been a roller coaster of a season, Traughber said. "We had a great robot. We’ve known we have a great robot but we just came up short a bit here and there. And then we competed at the Huntsville [Ala.] tournament and that was our last ditch effort in order to quality, we were able to qualify for the World Championships and it’s just been the greatest joy to work with the team and to get this recognition is a dream beyond measure."
The World Championships were held in downtown Houston at the George R. Brown Center, and Traughber said there were about 30,000 people registered to be there.
“It’s about eight football fields wide,” Traughber said of the Brown Center, “and it’s just jammed full of people, and for us to be here was a dream but for The Goonies to be here as well because they were able to qualify for the championships in their rookie first season, it has just been everything to us. We were so proud of their efforts and what they’ve done. Austin Muse is the lead coach over there and for the support [Searcy School District Superintendent] Dr. [Bobby] Hart has for The Goonies and for the school. We love Searcy High School so very much and for what they were able to accomplish this season, we’re so proud of their efforts.”
