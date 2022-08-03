The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission is funding another robotics event.
The commission granted a $7,389 request from Harding Academy/Creative Group of Arkansas last week for the Ozark Mountain Brawl robotics event Sept. 9-10.
The robotics funding request was made by Brian Jones, robotics coach at Harding Academy. He noted that the commission has been a “huge help” before with robotics events, providing $66,000 in funding for the FIRST Robotics regional held at Harding at the end of March and $7,000 last year for a robotics scrimmage at Harding Academy.
Jones said the September event is the same “off-season event” at Harding Academy’s Harris Gym that has made its way to Searcy for the last six years. He said the teams will be in the practice gym “with a big volleyball court-sized field” and a 10-by-10-foot pit.
“We are expecting 16 teams with 500 people in attendance and based on our previous numbers, we have about 80 percent of those people who will stay at least one night,” Jones said. “We have teams from Mexico, I’ve already contacted the Mexico teams. He [the coach] is excited about it. So they will probably spend a couple of extra nights. It’s a Friday event so they will come in, we will start competing on Friday.
“It’s free to the public. We will have competitions and individual skills challenges, then on Saturday, we continue the competition.”
Jones said in addition to the hotel stays, teams order lunches and he said he makes Lowe’s runs all the time because teams need parts. People also shop while they are in town.
Volunteers from other states, like Louisiana, also will be coming to Searcy to help with the event. “It takes about 30 to 40 volunteers to run this event,” Jones said.
Jones said each team pays a $300 entry fee, and an additional revenue stream will come from the concession stand.
The budgeted items include print media, field rental, awards, volunteer food and volunteer shirts.
As of last week, nine teams had signed up but Jones said the school year hasn’t started yet and the fiscal years for schools have just rolled over. He said they usually get more registrations through August and September.
The commission also granted a $7,500 funding request from the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce to promote Searcy for one hour during KATV, Channel 7’s “Good Morning Arkansas” show Nov. 18.
Tara Cathey, vice president of the chamber, made the request to bring the “live segment” to Searcy. She said part of the package is to have six pre-filmed segments that will be aired during the show, and two to three people from the Searcy community will be featured on the live show.
She said the original date for Searcy to be featured was on Black Friday but since that date wouldn’t work, Nov. 18 was chosen. Cathey said that date will “time very well for the Holiday of Lights.”
KATV Marketing Director Missy Penor said the segment Searcy will be featured on was kicked off in April and is called “AR Towns.” She said where “Good Morning Arkansas” is “reminding people that Arkansas is a great place to be, it’s a great place to visit and reminding people that there are a lot of things to see and do here in the state and to not spend their money and go to Florida and to get out and drive around the state of Arkansas.”
Penor said the TV crew will set up shop in Searcy on Nov. 18, air the prerecorded segments in the order of he city’s liking and will have three interviews. The show will kick off with one of those interviews, then move on to three of the recorded segments. Then, it will have another live interview then the other three recorded segments and then finish with a live interview.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Penor said. “It’s really nine different interviews for you all to showcase the town, showcase the events that are coming up, not just in November but for the next year as well.”
Once the program featuring Searcy has aired, Penor said Channel 7 will send all of the segments to the city so officials will have them to put on their Facebook page and their website, and all six of the segments will be boosted to the KATV Facebook page. “It’s well over 650,000 followers at this point and it is boosted for a full week.” Penor said the investment for the full hour on TV includes all of the boosts and social media.
“You all have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of good things happening in Searcy,” Penor said. “We would love to partner with you all on this.”
So far, Hot Springs, Heber Springs and the Ozark Gateway have been featured, she said, and they are working on El Dorado, the Delta byways and Pine Bluff. “We’ve got a full slate right now, November is the only month that is open.”
Log In
