Greetings from Judsonia, with some artwork on the side.
April Lockhart is in her second year as a vendor at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market, although her booth is unnamed. “I just sell greeting cards,” the Judsonia mom said.
Lockhart said she doesn’t use a computer to make her cards but makes them by hand using paper, stamps and glue. She also does scrapbooking.
Next to her in the booth Saturday was her son, Gaash. Lockhart said he has been taking art classes from a lady at the Methodist church in McRae and sells his artwork at the market.
“These are Avatar characters from a show [‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’]” Gaash said, pointing out some of his art that he had for sale. He also showed off one of his water paintings from his classes along with a zombie he drew based off the video game “Plants vs. Zombies.” An owl and anime characters are also in Gaash’s collection to sell at the market.
Lockhart said all of the customers who come up to their booth seem to know the characters that Gaash draws.
She said she enjoys visiting with her customers each week and looks to incorporate “new things” into her cards. If one of her customers stops by the booth and wants an order for multiple cards, Lockhart said she can do an order of around 10.
Describing her different cards, Lockhart said she started with pocket cards, ones where money or a gift card can be inserted. “The ones that have ‘Cup of tea, besties,’ you can put tea bags in them to give to people, if you don’t want a whole gift.”
Thank you cards, blank cards and birthday cards also are offered by Lockhart at the market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
“This one you can actually put cash inside the pocket and we also have anniversary and baby cards,” she said. I do graduations and when it gets closer to Halloween, I’ll do some Halloween cards, just any of the occasions.”
Father’s Day cards wound up being a real hit for Lockhart in June. “I actually sold the most for Father’s Day,” she said.
