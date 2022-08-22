A 30-year-old Bald Knob man accused of using a hammer to strike another resident and bust the windshield of her vehicle is facing multiple charges, while a Judsonia 56-year-old also has been charged for attacking another vehicle with a machete in a separate case.
A warrant was issued for Jonathan William Cody Wolford last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree.
Wolford was not in custody in White County on Monday, having been released on $10,000 bail, but his “immediate arrest” was ordered Wednesday by White County Circuit Judge Mark Pate after the prosecuting attorney’s office requested that Wolford’s bail bond be forfeited after he failed to appear in court Aug. 2. A show cause hearing in the case is set for Feb. 8, 2023.
The “physical domestic disturbance” was reported April 30 on B and D Lane, according to the affidavit written by Detective Derek Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged victim “had a cut on the back of her left arm near her armpit” that she reportedly told deputies was caused by Wolford swinging the hammer at her. She also reportedly said he used the hammer to strike her vehicle and break the windshield.
At first, Wolford reportedly denied hitting the vehicle with the hammer before later admitting to busting out the windshield. “He also told deputies where he had hidden the hammer prior to their arrival and they were able to recover it from the back side of the residence,” Warren wrote.
A witness reportedly said he saw Wolford hit the vehicle, but he did not see him strike the alleged victim.
The machete attack, which reportedly occurred May 12 with the alleged victim inside the vehicle, led to a warrant being issued for Dawayne Elton Brown on a class D felony aggravated assault charge. Brown is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Oct. 5.
Video surveillance footage was viewed by officers “that revealed the entire incident” on Aldean Avenue, Warren wrote.
The alleged victim and a woman, Chelsi Wright, are seen in the footage arguing in the road near the residence. The alleged victim throws something on the ground, which “irritates” Wright, who “begins pushing him and striking him,” Warren wrote.
The alleged victim attempts several times “to step on the items on the ground,” while Wright “continues to batter him until he walks away.” As he tries to leave in his vehicle, Wright runs toward it and jumps on the hood, then “moves around to the drive’s side of the vehicle and puts herself feet-first through the open driver’s-side window,” Warren wrote. That gets her leg stuck in the steering wheel and causes the alleged victim’s “leg to push down on the accelerator, causing the vehicle to swerve into the trees.”
Wright walks away from the vehicle “in some pain,” while “several neighbors” help the alleged victim back his vehicle “out of the trees.” Brown, who walks up to the vehicle, is seen arguing with someone and picking “an unknown object” up from the ground “as if he is going to throw it at” the alleged victim before leaving “the viewpoint of the camera,” Warren wrote.
After the alleged victim gets his vehicle back on the road, Brown sprints in from the right side “with a machete in his hand.” He reportedly hits the back glass with the machete and then moves to the driver’s side, where he’s seen “striking the side of the vehicle.”
The alleged victim then attempts to drive off and Brown falls down and drops the machete, Warren wrote. The alleged victim then gets out of his vehicle “and jumps on top” of Brown. Neighbors are seen breaking up the fight “as the vehicle slowly rolls into the ditch a second time with no occupants.”
In addition to Brown, Wright was arrested on a charge of third-degree domestic battery.
A 24-year-old Kensett man also has a show cause hearing set for Feb. 8, A warrant was issued for Malik Dajour Brown on charges of class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger and class B misdemeanor leaving scene of accident with property damage.
Brown reportedly fled from a Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agent June 15 on U.S. Highway 67/167. He passed the officer, who was in the median, on a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed,” made “an improper lane change” when the officer pulled out of the median and sped up after looking back at the officer, Agent Josh Middleton wrote in the affidavit.
Brown reportedly weaved through traffic while traveling up to 150 mph, and exited onto Race Avenue, where he reached speeds of 100 mph. After turning onto Grand Street then Moore Avenue, Brown struck a vehicle at the intersection of Moore and Van Street, Middleton wrote. Brown reportedly fled on foot from there, but was found and arrested.
He reportedly told Middleton that he fled because he didn’t have a license.
