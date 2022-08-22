A 30-year-old Bald Knob man accused of using a hammer to strike another resident and bust the windshield of her vehicle is facing multiple charges, while a Judsonia 56-year-old also has been charged for attacking another vehicle with a machete in a separate case.

A warrant was issued for Jonathan William Cody Wolford last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault, class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree and class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree.

