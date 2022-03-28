A 42-year-old Searcy resident who helped with past Habitat for Humanity builds before a fall paralyzed him more than a year ago is being repaid for his efforts by the White County organization.
Habitat for Humanity of White County Executive Director Rick Eichhorn called it “really a neat build” at 600 N. Horton St.
“The community has really jumped on board,” Eichhorn said. “We’ve never had so much response from people donating and things like that.
“Chris French is the fellow we are building this house for. He was on a ladder that broke [falling 12 feet] and he is paralyzed. Some of us have known him from when he has volunteered at some of our other houses. He’s a trim carpenter so they work for all the builders. His brother and his brother’s wife and children, they kind of all live almost around the corner, so that’s why we kind of picked that lot, and this really nice family donated the lot, the Duncan family.”
From the donation of the land to building the house, Eichhorn said “things have just snowballed from there. I mean, no one has said no and folks that haven’t really had a chance to help Habitat are coming to us, so it was just kind of cool. It’s kind of like once they drink the Kool-Aid, they kind of keep coming back, and we have experienced that in the past.”
He said the organization has had different members of the community ask how they could get involved.
“Like we never build a garage and we’re building a garage on this one because his insurance, they are actually going to provide a vehicle for him and he needs a special car,” Eichhorn said. “We were thinking about building a carport, then a guy that owns a garage door service company here, Andy Sills, he approached us and said, ‘Hey, I’ll donate a garage door and an opener.’
“Then a siding company decided they would donate all the siding and the roofing company donated the roof. A truss company donated the trusses. Ridout donated the lumber. Austin Ready Mix donated all the concrete. ABC Block and Brick donated all the block work, so I said, ‘Fellows, we got a garage now,’ so they keep donating.”
Eichhorn said that some of the area church “have just been huge about sending folks out.”
“He was active in the church, which really helps, and he kind of has a whole church family,” he said. “The way we all kind of look at it is if we can kind of just get his housing taken care of, he can focus on whatever is next in his life.
“It has been a full learning experience since none of us have built a full ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] house. There is so much to think about. When were out there working, several of the guys he worked with will come out and help us. They will put him on speakerphone, and on a recent Saturday, he was about on the phone all day. We were doing different things on the house. He is in the business so he kind of understands. He could hear the banging and the sawing. It was kind of cool. We actually put a door on his bedroom and we put a little deck out that side.”
According to its website, Habitat for Humanity of White County was founded in February 2006, while Habitat for Humanity International was founded in Americus, Ga., in 1976. “Habitat for humanity today operates around the globe and has helped build, renovate and repair more than 600,000 decent, affordable houses sheltering more than 3 million people worldwide,” the website says.
Eichhorn said the White County organization is probably more than 90 percent volunteer driven and its core of volunteers is a mix of retired individuals and college students for the most part. When COVID-19 hit, though, “we kind of lost them all.”
“They are trickling back, which is great,” he said. “We try to stay in contact with them [volunteers]; we try to do a good job at that. Some of our best volunteers are still at home. Hopefully, we will get them all back.”
