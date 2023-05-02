A Beebe 30-year-old who almost got shot by a Beebe police officer while wielding a “large butane torch that is shaped like a handgun with an extension magazine” officially is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

A warrant was issued for Houston Doyce Owens late last week on the class D felony charge. Boyce is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 6.

