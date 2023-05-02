A Beebe 30-year-old who almost got shot by a Beebe police officer while wielding a “large butane torch that is shaped like a handgun with an extension magazine” officially is facing a terroristic threatening charge.
A warrant was issued for Houston Doyce Owens late last week on the class D felony charge. Boyce is set to appear for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court on June 6.
According to the affidavit written by Capt. Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department, officers were called March 27 to the Valero gas station on South Main Street “in reference to a disorderly male inside the store.” When they arrived, they were told that Owens had left the store and was walking north on Main Street carrying a flashlight.
Officers caught up to Owens near the intersection of Main and Illinois streets, and saw “what appeared to be a firearm with extended magazine in his right hand.” Owens was ordered at gunpoint “to drop the gun and get on the ground,” Hall wrote. However, he instead pointed “the “believed gun in the officer’s direction, at which time the officer removed the trigger slack from his duty weapon and prepared to fire.”
Owens was told a second time to drop the weapon and reportedly threw it and tried to run away from the officers. When they caught him, he reportedly “refused their commands and resisted the officers’ attempt to detain him.” He told them, “I’m wigging out” and “I need to get my gat [gun].”
When the officers found the supposed handgun, it was noted that it was a butane torch, which the clerk at the gas station reportedly later told officers Owens was using to hold the station door closed while not “allowing anyone to come inside or exit the building.”
A warrant for Robert James Evanoff, 65, of Searcy also was issued on two counts class D felony aggravated assault, with enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child. Plea and arraignment for Evanoff also is set for June 6. He was booked into the White County Detention Center on Friday but was released on bail.
Evanoff reportedly fired two shots Jan. 26 when his ex-wife came to get her property that he had placed on the porch of a residence on Fairview Road.
Evanoff reportedly said that he was speaking with his ex-wife outside of the residence when “a strange vehicle started backing into his driveway. Evanoff said he did not know who was in the vehicle, so he pulled a handgun from his vehicle, which was parked nearby, and fired two shots into the air,” White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Ellis wrote in the affidavit.
The alleged victims reportedly said they had been asked to “help remove” the property and saw Evanoff go toward his vehicle and assumed he was moving it out of the way. One of them reportedly said he heard Evanoff’s ex-wife tell him who was in the vehicle before he fired the two shots. Evanoff’s ex-wife and another witness also reportedly said Evanoff was told who was in the vehicle before he fired the handgun “in such a manner that created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”
A warrant also was issued last week for Jarrod Scott Case, 44, of Bald Knob on a charge of class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree. No court date had been scheduled as of Monday and Case was not in custody.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Andrew Ripka of the Searcy Police Department, a security officer with Unity Health reported Feb. 5 that an emergency room employee had “received a threatening phone call.”
The caller reportedly asked for help finding out where his girlfriend had been taken. The caller, who did not give his name when asked, reportedly said “he believes his girlfriend has been taken to Compass and he would ‘take care of’ the facility by burning it down today.”
After an investigation determined that the caller was Case, he reportedly admitted to calling Unity Health and “making threatening remarks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.