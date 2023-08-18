“It’s finally here,” Jan Smith, fundraising chairwoman for the Searcy public library, told a crowd gathered for the groundbreaking of the new library Tuesday.
Fundraising to renovate the Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the new library kicked off in February 2022 with a $2 million donation from entrepreneur Larry Crain in honor of his late wife, Janett, and ended with a $386,136 donation from the Larry and Janett Crain Charitable Foundation after Larry Crain died in April.
Smith said when “we gathered to start our fundraising committee for the new library” last year, “Larry spoke to us about his love for this community and his love for his late wife, Janett, and in her honor this library was to be named the Janett Crain Memorial Library but sadly just months later, Larry became ill and did not live to see the completion of this campaign that his generosity started.”
Smith said Larry Crain would continue to be honored with the adding of his name to the building, the Janett and Larry Crain Memorial Library.
Chris Crain, one of the sons of the Crains, said he was honored to speak on behalf of his parents and their legacy. “If you would have told me five years ago, I’d be standing here today talking about their lives in the past tense, I would have never believed it.”
He said of his parents “took a small family business and they grew it together. Dad knew all the numbers. He drew up the X’s and O’s. Mom was the heart and soul of every business that dad could dream up. They knew Searcy was the best place to raise their three children and we were surrounded with and supported by thousands of great people.”
“Mom and Dad both were inducted into the Searcy Public Schools Hall of Honor. I don’t know how many husband and wife combos have that distinction, but it’s a testament to their commitment to Searcy and how positively they impacted others,” said Crain, who graduated from Searcy High School in 1990 before attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to study business. “They brought joy to Searcy and Searcy brought joy to them.”
He said his parents’ “hard work and good fortune” allowed them “the luxury of traveling the world together and to have many houses and condos across the country.” However, even though “they enjoyed them all ... they weren’t Searcy. They weren’t home.”
In the 1990s, Crain said his parents built a house right next to the house he grew up in and they called that home for the remainder of their life.
“Throughout the house, there’s photos on tables, every shelf, every wall, that shows how much they loved the people in this community and how much Searcy meant to them,” said Crain, who added that this was his first time back in Searcy since his dad’s funeral on April 20.
Crain said when their dad died, the children all decided they were going to maintain the Searcy residence. “We could not imagine not having a connection to Searcy and we wanted that home with all the exact belongings that my mom and dad lived with that entire time.”
Having the library named after them, according to Crain, signifies “the great impact they both had on this community and the many lives that they touched. This library will be a constant reminder to our family of how significant a role that my parents played in our lives and how important a role Searcy played in our growth and success.”
The 33,000-square foot library will replace the current, 9,000-square foot library located on Pleasure Avenue, adjacent to Spring Park, that was built in 1966. The projected cost to renovate the athletic club, which was established in 1991, into the library is around $5.8 million. The building was purchased in November 2020 with the city and library splitting the cost ($850,000 each).
“The library will be enjoyed for many years to come,” Crain said. “We can’t wait to see the creation of the next generation of teachers, entrepreneurs and community lenders that this facility hopes to grow.
“On behalf of my brothers and our family, I want to thank everyone for honoring the lives of Janett and Larry Crain. We are excited to watch the progress and can’t wait to see the finished project. It will be a beautiful facility to be enjoyed by all in the very heart of the city that me and my brothers and my parents are proud to call home.”
According to Smith, in addition to Crain’s lead gift, more than 200 individuals and organizations joined him to donate 49 percent of the funds needed for the renovation of the building.
The support and cooperation of the city and county also was mentioned by Smith. In addition to helping purchase the property and agreeing to pay half the estimated cost of floodproofing, the Searcy City Council pledged $500,000 in July after previously agreeing to contribute $1 million last December. The county added $700,000 to the effort.
Former Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and former White County Judge Michael Lincoln along with current County Judge Lisa Brown and Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner were all thanked. “This has truly been a team effort,” she said.
Smith also acknowledged the fundraising committee and White County Regional Library Director Darla Ino, whom she said unfortunately could not be there because of COVID. “She is doing well but she is very disappointed and we are too that she can’t be with us.”
Smith said the fundraising committee is still taking donations for the furnishings for the new library.
“The next big invitation will be when we have our grand opening next year in 2024,” Smith said. “We look forward to when we can open the doors for everybody to come in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.