Chris Crain family and friends

Chris Crain (rear left), his wife. Jennifer. and their daughter. Caroline, attend the groundbreaking for the Janett and Larry Crain Memorial Library on Skyline Drive on Tuesday along with Janett Crain’s brother, Dr. Larry Killough, and Terry Parrot.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

“It’s finally here,” Jan Smith, fundraising chairwoman for the Searcy public library, told a crowd gathered for the groundbreaking of the new library Tuesday.

Fundraising to renovate the Searcy Athletic Club on Skyline Drive into the new library kicked off in February 2022 with a $2 million donation from entrepreneur Larry Crain in honor of his late wife, Janett, and ended with a $386,136 donation from the Larry and Janett Crain Charitable Foundation after Larry Crain died in April.

