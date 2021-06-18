A nearly $70,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism will be used in Griffithville to construct a pavilion with amenities, resurface an existing waking trail and install paved parking at the city park, according to Mayor Windle Porter.
Porter said the city found out about the grant around four months ago, but had to submit a design through an architect. “They approved that and we open bids on the 24th [of June],” he said.
He said the length of the project will depend on the weather.
“It is 14,000 foot of either concrete or asphalt,” Porter said. “We asked for bids each way of walking trail, handicap accessible, and then the pavilion will be a 22-by-22, four-post set on concrete with four picnic tables and a barbecue grill.”
Porter said the city had a small walking trail down on the old school grounds it inherited in 1991 “when we had to consolidate.”
“We built it ourselves years ago out of asphalt and it had deteriorated to a point that is was getting unlevel and chipped up so with White River Planning, we applied for this grant and just happened to get one of them,” he said.
The city receives a lot of visitors from the surrounding community who use the walking trail, Porter said. “It’s a pretty neat deal to come out there, the observation of the highway, and use the trail.”
A playground with swings and a merry-go-round was left by the school when it consolidated. “It’s actually a little park,” Porter said.
Porter said the city is grateful for the grant because the amount of it is “way beyond our budget.” The exact amount is $69,308.
White County was one of 24 counties in the state to get a part of more than $3.5 million in outdoor recreational grants.
These grants have a lasting impact on the communities that receive them,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “We feel this is an investment into the health and well-being of our state’s youngest citizens, giving children a safe place to grow, learn and play.”
