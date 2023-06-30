The city of Griffithville is getting back into celebrating Independence Day.
The city will hold its first Fourth of July celebration Sunday in around 20 years, according to Lainey Watkins, of the Griffithville Community Development Organization, which she said is “trying to bring back just some vitality to that community and to try to do some repairs on some of the buildings around there and bring back some activities and things for kids to do.”
According to Watkins, the purpose of the town’s Independence Day celebration Sunday is “to kind of introduce that organization to the community and let them know that we are active and this is what we’re working on.”
“Somebody had said on Facebook that they have not seen fireworks in Griff [Griffithville] for years," she said.
The location of the event will be the former Griffithville school grounds near the junction of Arkansas highways 11 and 385. “Nobody uses it anymore for school. It’s been closed forever since the '90s but it's got the Griffithville gym and there’s a playground on it," Watkins said. "It’s kind of where we meet to do everything."
The celebration starts at 7 p.m., she said. "We are starting out simple. This is our first time to ever do anything like this so right after we get started at 7:10 p.m. to kick things off, the kids in the community are going to do a bicycle parade around the track. They’ll have their bicycles, their scooters and their hoverboards and their wagons and whatever they’ve got, little vehicles like that. They are going to have that all decorated in patriotic stuff , balloons and ribbons and they’ll do a parade.
At 7:30 p.m., a live band, Southern Country, will perform.
Concessions will be free to the public, Watkins said. She mentioned there being hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones.
“We will have a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m., and that’s because we are trying to beat the mosquitos,” she said with a laugh. Watkins said the fireworks were bought in Beebe.
“We will also have a photo booth and games for the kids. It’s not going to be terribly long. That’s my motto: let’s do it simple but do that well.”
In addition to the celebration, information about Vacation Bible School, which is being called “Camp Griff," will be available. "It’s like an extended Bible school,” Watkins said. And a Griffithville 4-H Club is also being started up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.