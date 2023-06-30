The city of Griffithville is getting back into celebrating Independence Day.

The city will hold its first Fourth of July celebration Sunday in around 20 years, according to Lainey Watkins, of the Griffithville Community Development Organization, which she said is “trying to bring back just some vitality to that community and to try to do some repairs on some of the buildings around there and bring back some activities and things for kids to do.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.