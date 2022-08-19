A Thursday night crash in rural White County claimed the life of a Griffithville 19-year-old.
Katelyn C. Weems was pronounced dead at the scene on Arkansas Highway 385 south of Kensett. She was the front-seat passenger in a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by 18-year-old Skylar D. Berry of Judsonia.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary written by Trooper 1st Class Andrew Lay, Barry was driving south on Highway 385 when she "failed to maintain control" of the vehicle and it left the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning. Barry and Weems reportedly were ejected from the vehicle.
Another passenger, 22-year-old Jose Hernandez, and Barry were taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock.
Lay's report indicated that the road condition was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident, which was 11:23 p.m.
