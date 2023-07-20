Searcy Water Utility maintenance supervisor wins innovation award

Searcy Water Utility Maintenance Supervisor Shawn Turner has won an innovation award for welding a sink wrench to the end of a valve key after an actuation head had fallen into a value box hole and was 7 feet deep under the asphalt at the edge of Park Avenue. Instead of tearing up the street, the hack allowed the valve stem to be gripped and opened, and “the contrived tool” also has been used in other situations “when no other easy solution was possible,” Assistant General Manager Scotty Boggs said. The American Water Works Association’s “Gimmicks and Gadgets” contest showcases basic professional hacks that can help industry professionals.

An emergency tool created by Searcy Water Utility Maintenance Supervisor Shawn Turner recently won the American Water Works Association annual contest for “Gimmicks and Gadgets” that showcases basic professional hacks that can help industry professionals.

“The situation was bleak and the water utility crew was tired having just completed emergency repairs on a large arterial main break, a block east of Benton Street on Park Avenue,” Searcy Water Utility Assistant General Manager Scotty Boggs said. “Customer and industrial impact were minimal, since our main line system in the area is ‘looped.’ Fed from multiple directions, it was able to be valved off and isolated for repairs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.