An emergency tool created by Searcy Water Utility Maintenance Supervisor Shawn Turner recently won the American Water Works Association annual contest for “Gimmicks and Gadgets” that showcases basic professional hacks that can help industry professionals.
“The situation was bleak and the water utility crew was tired having just completed emergency repairs on a large arterial main break, a block east of Benton Street on Park Avenue,” Searcy Water Utility Assistant General Manager Scotty Boggs said. “Customer and industrial impact were minimal, since our main line system in the area is ‘looped.’ Fed from multiple directions, it was able to be valved off and isolated for repairs.
“Now was time to open this last large 10-inch main valve and fully restore water service. But it was not to be. The 2-inch square iron actuation head had become detached from the three-quarter-inch rod shaft and fallen back down into the valve box hole. It lay 7 feet deep beneath the asphalt at the edge of busy Park Street. The typical solution is to get a four-man crew and backhoe to cut the street and dig it all up to repair.”
But that is when Turner had a spark of inspiration, Boggs said.
“He acquired a heavy-duty plumber’s sink wrench and welded it to the end of a valve key,” he said. “The wrench is adaptive to the size and direction of things it can grasp and manipulate. Saving the day, the device gripped the smooth shaft of the valve stem and operated the valve back to open status, with no need to immediately tear up the street and displace his already tired crew. Since then, we have found other uses for the contrived tool when no other easy solution was possible.”
Searcy Water Utility submitted the innovation to the AWWA, a water advocacy organization headquartered in Denver, Colo.
Each year a contest is held, open to all 50,000 members and organizations located in Canada, North America, South America and India. Turner’s emergency tool won.
“The world has been exposed to good old Southern ingenuity and was impressed,” Boggs said.
In addition to receiving an award, Turner’s story will be published in both “Opflow,” the main monthly publication distributed by the organization, and the “Southwest Section AWWA Journal” magazines.
