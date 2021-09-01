Organizers are making a special effort to invite families with members who have been killed on active duty since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to attend White County’s 20th anniversary ceremony now that American troops have been withdrawn from Afghanistan.
“We don’t want these families to feel that their sons and daughters and husbands and wives were lost needlessly,” said Michael Westergren with American Legion Post 91 in Beebe.
The ceremony will be held at the Central Fire Station, 501 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry said. Gentry said Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne will be speaking.
Westergren said “Gold Star families, those that lost a family member since 9/11 serving on active duty anywhere in the world,” are being invited “for a couple of reasons,” including because of President Joe Biden’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan, which has resulted in the Taliban retaking it in a matter of days.
The Taliban disappeared from Kabul, Afghanistan, in November 2001 after the United States began its war on terror following the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., in hijacked commercial airliners that killed nearly 3,000, including those on a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. The other planes were flown into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
More than 2,000 U.S. military service members have died during what Biden referred to as “America’s longest war.” When he announced that the United States would bring home its troops, there were around 2,500 military members still in Afghanistan. Biden had inherited the plan to withdraw from his predecessor, Donald Trump, and decided to move forward with it.
“It is a significant event, the longest war, what we call the forever war,” Westergren said. “... The American Legion, The VFW, the Disabled American Veterans, all of the veterans associations in White County appreciate the service and the sacrifice from these families and we don’t want to ever forget that they lost a love one and we don’t ever want to stop the gratitude that we are giving to these families for the service of their lost one.”
He described Gold Star families as those “that have lost a member, a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a dad, serving in our U.S. military and they were killed on active duty.”
Westergren said he knows of five Gold Star families in the county, and research was being done in order to reach out to each of those families to give them a personal invitation. He said he knows of one family in Beebe and others in Bald Knob and Judsonia and a couple of others that have become Gold Star families since 9/11.
Military members from the county who have lost their lives since 9/11 include Sgt. Jonathan Richardson of Bald Knob, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, who died in Afghanistan on March 9, 2010; Army Sgt. John Massey, 29, of Judsonia, C Battery, 142nd Fires Brigade, Arkansas National Guard, who died in Iraq on July 15, 2007; Army Spc. Bobby West, 23, of Beebe, 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, who died in Baghdad on May 30, 2006; Marine Lance Cpl. Steven Valdez, 20, of McRae, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force, who died in Afghanistan, on Sept. 26, 2005.
