Allowing public comments at White County Central School Board meetings is one of eight community goals laid out Tuesday night by a group formed after the board chose to not renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract in January.
Parents have been attempting to speak before the board since the decision on Stanley was made, but their requests have been denied. Stanley has since taken an assistant superintendent position with the Searcy School District, but the Stand With Us group that was supporting his reinstatement still wants issues it has with the board to be resolved.
An attorney representing the group, Chris W. Burks of whLaw in North Little Rock, sent a letter to board earlier this month laying out legal concerns about the board’s behavior since its decision.
In the March 10 letter, Burks wrote on behalf of “concerned parents” who were asking that “the board follow Arkansas and U.S. constitutional speech law and re-address actions taken at prior January and February meetings that can be voided because of the violations; follow Arkansas conflict of interest law; produce public documents withheld from valid Freedom of Information Act requests; and immediately vote on changing the board leadership, specifically the presidency of Larry Stevens who has overseen the violations.”
Burks wrote that the parents are specifically asking that the board follow the Arkansas Code Annotated 25-19-101 and the Constitution’s protections for “citizen speech at the limited public forums” that are WCC board meetings.
“The board must allow public comment without regard to its content at board meetings, unless the content involves a specific student or specific personnel matter,” he wrote.
Further in the letter, Burks wrote about the March 3 decision to deny specific requests to speak about “future and direction of the district based on the content of the speech violates the law and exposes the district to a lawsuit. Prior January and February denials are also violations.”
He wrote that the parents also are asking the board members to follow ACA 21-8-304, which reads that “no public servant shall use or attempt to use his or her official position to secure special privileges or exemption for himself or herself or his or her spouse, child, parents or other persons standing in the first degree of relationship, or for those with whom he or she has a substantial financial relationship that are not available to others except as may be otherwise provided by law.”
Concerning state Freedom of Information Act requests, he wrote that the board is being asked to “turn over public documents.” He wrote that on Feb. 25, a FOIA request was sent regarding public documents that included those used and referenced in prior board meetings.
“In fact, a Feb. 10, 2022, letter from [the board’s attorney] Jay Bequette was projected in the board meeting. However, the FOIA responses turned over no such letter,” Burks wrote. “Further, the March 3, 2022, content-based denial references ‘advice of the school board attorney,’ but no such document has been turned over in response to multiple FOIA requests to board members and district administrator. Withholding documents that have been projected at a meeting is an egregious FOIA violation.”
Burks wrote that “all of the issues above have been overseen by the current board president. This notice is your opportunity to address the issue because if it is not, ‘invalidation’ of the action will be sought. A vote to change board leadership will not fully rectify the situation, but will go along way to prevent the cascading series of violations that have occurred. In sum, there is a ‘clearly established’ constitutionally protected federal right to use the public-comment period to citizen public officials.
“In Arkansas, the legislative intent of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act is codified at ACA 25-19-102, which reads that ‘it is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that the electors shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in making public policy.”
At the March 10 board meeting, board attorney T. “Teddy” Stewart from Bequette, Billingsley and he was there “to address the question of ‘can the board deny public requests to be on the meeting agenda?’ And the answer is yes.”
“We actually have an obligation of the Arkansas law not to grant placement on the agenda if it means doing so with prejudice [concerning] the board on personnel matter,” Stewarts said. “I think there is some confusion because people want to be placed on the agenda under a different category – said they wanted to be placed under the future of the district or something like that – but just to be clear, the board under that legal obligation to kind of look past that and say, ‘Did they actually put that on there because they want to talk about the superintendent position or any personnel position?”
Another issue Stewart said he wanted to address is “if an individual does talk out of turn and they’re not on the agenda, that interruption is an interruption of the order of business. Technically, it’s criminal obstruction of government operations. It’s not protected under the First Amendment because it’s outside the scope of this forum. If that does occur and you can’t stop the interruption, my advice for the board would be to request that that person be removed by law enforcement.”
Stand With Us, a private Facebook group of 754 supporters “of the future of WCC,” said during its Facebook Live session Tuesday night, hosted by Robert and Danica O’Dell, that one of its goals is to have 30-minute public comment sections at each board meeting without pre-approval “to ensure something like this doesn’t happen in the future.”
The O’Dells have children attending WCC schools by school choice, even though they do not live in the district. They have been at the front of the effort since the 3-2 vote to not renew Stanley’s contract.
The second thing the group discussed Tuesday night is that it would like the board to allow select faculty to form a committee to help in the search for the next superintendent even though the faculty would not be able to vote for the superintendent.
Third, the group “would like all board members to be honest with all FOIA requests and to be completely transparent.”
Stand With Us also said it wants “the board to not discuss voting prior to any meetings and to follow all guidelines laid out in the general policy including but not limited to not abusing executive session,” and “would like the board to refrain from having any personal privileges not afforded to other parent, i.e. keys to school buildings, codes to get into buildings, plans for personally handing out diplomas to their own child.”
Its sixth goal is “to see the board correct the mistakes that were previously made in the meetings.” And seventh, “We would like an apology from the board for violating the school board policy by not allowing parents to speak, for lack of transparency and failure to act in a trustworthy and transparent matter.”
The final goal the group state was for Stevens “to be removed as the president of the board due to him allowing and overseeing all of these infractions.”
Robert O’Dell compared the board’s conduct to the White Count Quorum Court appointed Brandon Martin to the WCC board as the replacement for Blake Moffett, who retired immediately after the board voted against Stanley’s contract renewal.
“I think the Quorum Court did a great job,” O’Dell said. They are very professional in the way they handle their business. They actually have a public comment section at every [regular] meeting that anyone is allowed to say whatever they want to say, and that is in our opinion what allows us to have a checks and balance on all forms of government.
“It is our free speech and to hold people accountable because if you are not able to hold people accountable, you get people making decisions that are their own personal decisions with no regard for what anybody else wants or what any other voter or anything like that would even want to happen. If they don’t have to hear anybody, that’s what happens is they just get to do what they want, and that’s the problem. I feel like if we had a public comments section they would have known long ago that this is not what anyone wanted and probably could have avoided this kind of chaos that’s come about.”
O’Dell said not all members of the board have ignored information sent to them by the group’s attorney, but “they have had reasonable things in front of them, requests from a collective us, and they chose not to do anything with them, and they weren’t extremely difficult demands or anything like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.