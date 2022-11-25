While most Americans just got through enjoying a Thanksgiving meal even with food costs higher due to inflation, problems with the world food supply are expected to get “very difficult” in the next six to 24 months, according World Food Programme Director David Beasley.

Beasley, the former governor of South Carolina, spoke at Harding University earlier this month in a daytime edition of the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. He was joined by Sen. John Boozman and former Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

