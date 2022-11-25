While most Americans just got through enjoying a Thanksgiving meal even with food costs higher due to inflation, problems with the world food supply are expected to get “very difficult” in the next six to 24 months, according World Food Programme Director David Beasley.
Beasley, the former governor of South Carolina, spoke at Harding University earlier this month in a daytime edition of the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. He was joined by Sen. John Boozman and former Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.
Boozman said through Beasley’s leadership, the World Food Programme, an international humanitarian organization within the United Nations that provides worldwide food assistance, won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2020. Two days before coming to Searcy to speak, Beasley was in Rome.
Beasley said that when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, “I immediately tried to wake up the readers around the world that you’re going to have a food crisis unlike anything you’ve seen since World War II, and we’re now seeing food pricing [increases] but next year, you will probably see a food availability problem.”
Beasley said fortunately within the last 12 hours from the day he was speaking at Harding, “We’ve been able to renegotiate, get Russia back into the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is a very big deal. Ukraine grows enough food to feed 400 million people and we were already facing a crisis before that happened.”
The initiative allows for a large amount of commercial food to be exported from three Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Chornornorsk, Odesa and Yuzhny.
When Beasley took his role on six years ago, he said there were 80 million people “marching towards starvation.” He said these are the people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from and who will be facing famine, destabilization of nations and mass migration.
Beasley said his thinking when he took the job was that he was going to put the World Food Programme “out of business.” He said Boozman and politicians on both sides of the political aisle understood the flexibility that was needed to address the problem, but he said “unfortunately while we were on the path to end this great food insecurity, tragedy after tragedy, war after war, began to develop.”
The “marching towards starvation” number jumped from 80 million to 135 million right before COVID-19, he said, blaming the increase on “manmade conflict, compounded by climate shocks.”
He said the coping capacity of the poorest of the poor during the pandemic meant that they were now living “hand to mouth. They do not have any reserves in their bank accounts. That number went from 135 million to 276 million people marching to starvation.”
“Just when you think it can’t get any worse, you have Afghanistan and then when you think it can’t get any worse, the bread basket of the world, Ukraine, that grows enough food to feed 400 million people now has the lowest bread lines,” Beasley said. “So when we don’t have the money that we need, we take food from hungry children and give it to starving children, and it’s heartbreaking when that happens.”
Beasley said his agency was “able to convince [then-]President [Donald] Trump that strategic-effective aid is needed.” He said without that, it’s like having water lines in the ceiling “and you’ve got four or five of those with leaks in them and it’s leaking and if you don’t fix it, addressing the root cause, people have to wind up replacing the chairs, the carpet, the floor and the furniture and it’s going to cost you a thousand-times more. But a lot of times politicians spend a lot of time over where to put the buckets versus going up there and fixing the leaks.”
Boozman and other American leaders, according to Beasley, have stepped up on behalf of the American people, “understanding who we are as a people.”
When it comes to addressing the food crisis, Beasley said, “If you’re not going to do it out of the goodness of your heart, you’ve got to do it out of your national security interest or your financial interest.” He said he is a fiscal conservative and “it will cost you a lot more if you don’t fix the leaks.”
In his Nobel Peace Prize speech he delivered 10 months earlier, Beasley said, he said, “2022 will be the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.” He said little did he know at that time “Ukraine would break out and we would have a grain crisis.”
“Compounded within that, though, is the fact that the No. 1 exporter of fertilizer is Russia,” Beasley said. “There are eight billion people approximately on planet earth – four billion of them eat because of fertilizers. I don’t care if you love or hate Russia, we’ve got to have those fertilizers, otherwise you’re going to have some heavy problems globally next year. You will have a food availability problem in 2023 based on the direction that we’re headed.”
Beasley also addressed unprecedented drought, fuel costs and food costs. “You’re facing it here in America, imagine what’s happening in Syria or Afghanistan.” He said he has mothers telling him they don’t have any more money. The choice, he said, they are facing is whether to buy heating oil or cooking oil and they don’t have money for both. “Do I feed my child or do I starve my child?”
In the inflationary crisis in 2007 and 2008 and in the Arab Spring, Beasley said there were 48 nations that had destabilization like riots, civil unrests and protests. The economic factors and others things the world is facing today “is much, much worse.”
Media, he said, is so concerned about what Trump is doing at 3 o’clock and what Prince Harry is wearing at 4 o’clock versus a balanced news about the suffering of the poorest of the poor around the world.
When he is frequently “out in the field” talking to mothers, Beasley said he hears all the time things like “’My husband did not want to join ISIS or Al-Qaida but we hadn’t fed our little girl in two weeks, Mr. Beasley, what were we supposed to do?’ It’s not like they can jump in their car and drive to Fayetteville or Little Rock; they don’t have that option. They have to survive and do what it takes.”
Beasley said what his organization likes to do is give people in need the tools they need so they can grow their own crops and take care of their own families. “We feed, assist, give or take, 130-million people on a given day, week or month. This year will probably be 150 million.”
The beneficiaries of World Food Programme have already rehabilitated 3.5 million acres of land in the last few years, according to Beasley. Work has also been done on small dams, holding ponds, reservoirs, roads, water canals and irrigation lines. Water wells also were mentioned along with technical experience those in need learned. One lady said because of things like this she was able to buy her children clothes, medicine and even paid for her son’s wedding, he said.
When Beasley took his role he said the organization was raising $15 million a day. Now, he said it is raising approximately $33 million per day.
Because of increased prices of food, fuel and shipping costs, though, Beasley said the organizations’s shipping cost has increased “$70 million more per month.”
Some questions Beasley posed in his lecture had to do with what the Walmarts and Teslas of the world do to engage systems, particularly in developing nations, to come in and put the systems in place to give the poor jobs, food security and independence. “That’s where we need to be,” Beasley said.
“There’s $430 trillion worth of wealth on the planet today and the fact that a child dies every four to five seconds from hunger or hunger related issues is a shame and a disgrace on humanity,” he said.
Fixed incomes also were brought up by Beasley and how those who have them are struggling with things such as the cost of bread, grain and other food. He urged people not to forget about those in their own neighborhoods.
“I could help the Guatemalan child inside their village for one to two dollars a week create food stability,” he said. “That same child that’s at the border in a shelter is $4,000 a week. You have to choose. There’s no option C. And that’s what I love about our Democrat and Republican friends in the Senate and the House, they may fight on everything else but boy, when it comes to food security ... because Jesus said very clearly, ‘When I was hungry and you did not feed me. When were you hungry and we did not feed you?’ He said ‘When you didn’t do it to the least of these, you didn’t do it to me.’”
He said if people could just see the image of God in others that would put an end to things like discrimination, racism and sexism.
Concluding his portion of the lecture, Beasley said “If we can end war and conflict, we can end global, severe food insecurity.”
‘Do something’
Biggs, a graduate of the Paul R.Carter College of Business Administration at Harding, said he was thinking about how many entities that help people have started at Harding. including an organization called MANA Nutrition, a nonprofit food producer. He said the organization started as nothing and has gone on to save “literally tens of millions of kids lives today.” Biggs said he thinks MANA may be “the best thing that has ever come out of Harding University.”
In 2009, Biggs said he traveled to Uganda and Rwanda with his daughter. “That was the first time in my life it hit me that if they don’t get rain, they don’t grow food. If they don’t grow food, there’s no safety net. None.” He said that got his head spinning that there had to be something that could be done, that private business could do.
Four years ago, Biggs went with World Vision to northern Uganda, around the border of south Sudan, “where they had a horrible civil war.”
He said at the Bidi Bidi refugee camp, “I visited with a girl; she was 16 at the time with two younger siblings. There were in a little hut in the refugee camp and her parents were in Sudan and had gone away for the day, back into town to do something. White they were gone, the village was attacked and she had to decide at 16 whether she was going to wait for her parents or whether she was going to go with her neighbors and take her younger siblings somewhere to get away from the people who were attacking her village. That’s what she did.”
Biggs said she and her two siblings walked for several weeks and ended up in the refugee camp. Still to that day, they had not seen their parents or learned what happened to them.
Biggs said he flew on a large jet and witnessed this and thought to himself that there had to be a reason why he was witnessing this. He said that vision sticks in his head. “We can all do something.”
Biggs said it can be boiled down to “love God, love people and at the core of it, people have to eat, you’ve got to physically feed them, and that’s why I am so passionate about this.”
In the mid-2000s, Biggs went to India and said he has never seen poverty as dense as it was in India. He said it was a market his company was thinking of getting into and it was a market where 50 percent of everything was grown in the fields, but never made it to the store because it was wasted or they were unable to store it. Because of this, Biggs said, farmers didn’t get paid much and it wasn’t sustainable. “They couldn’t build a business.”
When he came back to his CEO at Walmart, Biggs said, “we are like a logistics company. We’re a cold storage company and this is where a company like Walmart can make a huge difference.”
Biggs said Walmart had already done some things in Mexico, Central America and South Africa. “And now India is 1.3 billion people, this is what we can do by being who we are.”
He talked about Walmart spending hundreds of millions educating farmers in Central America and South Africa and India on how to grow crops and how to make them sustainable not just for their own family but eventually taking them to market, creating markets, creating cold storage. Biggs called these initiatives to help create a permanent solution.
“All of us can do something, whether it’s time or money,” he said, encouraging those in attendance to go out and do what they wanted in regard to helping. “It’s embarrassing for the human race that we’re in this situation but we are, and it’s people like us that got to take care of it.”
