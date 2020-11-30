There has been a “huge need” for food pantries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nan Tucker, executive director of the United Way of White County, “not just in White County, but across the nation.”
“For individuals in our county, food insecurity increased dramatically,” Tucker said. “If you’ll talk to [volunteers at] food pantries around White County, they will tell you they are seeing individuals they’ve never seen before, and we even received calls for assistance and different things and we’ll have people that are usually the ones helping others and they are going, ‘I have never had to ask for help; I’ve never had to seek assistance before.’”
The United Way created a COVID relief fund when the pandemic hit, Tucker said, “and immediately started granting to nonprofits who were partner agencies but also any nonprofit in White County that was specifically meeting the unmet and critical needs of individuals.”
On top of food insecurity, Tucker said other areas of assistance needed include utility needs and rental assistance. Some of the Unity Way of White County’s COVID micro-grants went to organizations that were helping with rent assistance and helping with utility assistance as well as medical exams.
Tucker also brought up homelessness, saying that its rate has increased.
“We gave a grant to Mission Machine to help with their supplies and tents and food for that as well,” she said. “We’re definitely here to work with our partner agencies, but we are also here to identify the issues and problems of our community, of our area and try to find solutions and meet those needs.
Giving Tuesday offers others the opportunity to help with such efforts.
“It gives us an opportunity to reach potential new donors that haven’t had the opportunity to partner with us as we continue our fall campaign,” Tucker said. “It’s not just one-day event, we are in the process of an end-of-the-year campaign. A lot of giving for nonprofits happens in the last months and we recognize that so many want to be able to get that in before the end of the year for tax purposes.”
So far, Tucker said the United Way of White County has raised more than $33,000 and given out over $23,000. “We are about to allocate the remainder.”
“It has been a very challenging year,” she said. “The pandemic, as with everything else and everyone else’s life, has changed the way we have to operate, but we were made for this. We were ready to step into action and just to help meet needs in our area.
“We were still able – although differently, we were still able – to do our Stuff the Bus initiative where we raise school supplies for all the eight public school districts in White County. We had a phenomenal response. We had a larger response than we ever had before and that was tremendous.”
Currently, the United Way of White County is doing its second annual toy drive, called the Santa Shopping Experience. However, the pandemic has affected it “because a lot of the bank lobbies are not necessarily open and a lot of the places where we would have donation boxes and collection boxes, it’s just not possible in a COVID environment, so we reshifted and have just seen some great response in our community,” Tucker said.
Different businesses and organizations have stepped up to help with the toy drive this year, she said. “They are chipping in and seeing it online and we just get drop-offs throughout the week. It has just been wonderful.”
For the toy drive, donations are being accepted through Thursday at 106 N. Spring St. They may be dropped off from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. or a drop-off time can be set up by calling the office at (501) 268-7489. Gently used and new toys will be accepted for ages “zero to 18 for a shopping experience for families in need of our partner agencies.”
“They get to shop with dignity,” Tucker said. “They get to choose the gifts that they want for their children and because of the pandemic, it’s going to be kind of a drive-thru event, safe and COVID-friendly, with health precautions. They won’t even have to get out of their car to shop. We will have a menu of items that they choose from. Those items will get pulled and gift-wrapped for them and they will be delivered back to their vehicles.”
Normally, the fall kickoff event for the United Way of White County’s fundraising efforts is a dinner, but because of the pandemic, Tucker said they could not have it this year.
“We had a virtual 5K; it was the Footloose and Fall 5K, a virtual walk/run, and we had great first-time response for that,” she said. “It was great because the summer was so hot and then we went into the fall, so people were able to register and race at anytime during the month of October. We experienced wonderful weather, so we loved being able to promote a healthy activity, not only physically healthy but emotionally healthy to get outside safely, social distanced, so that was a great way to kick off our campaign and do things a little different.
“... Never having done a race before, we feel it was a good turnout and we were excited about that. It was great fundraising for the beginning of our campaign and for honestly, the recovery that we all will be walking in.”
For Giving Tuesday, there are several ways to give to the United Way, according to Tucker. ‘An easy way is that we all pretty much have a smartphone; they can text the word local to 313131 and they can make their donation that way.”
Donors can also go through the website, which is unitedwayofwhitecounty.org, and Tucker said a check can also be mailed to P.O. Box 907, Searcy, AR 72145.
Giving Tuesday, as defined by hq.givingtuesday.org, “is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”
