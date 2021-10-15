Spring Park skate rink workday

Ryan Price, Randy Rudesill and Quinton Hall (from left) work together Friday to make boards fit on the synthetic ice skating rink in Spring Park’s pavilion. Searcy Parks and Recreation workers said they still have to put rails up and there needs to be some painting done before they are finished with this project.

Getting skating rink ready

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

