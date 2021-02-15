Getting out in snow
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Biden faces pressure as U.S. sets new course on immigration
- Officials: 2 dead in Texas as subfreezing cold sweeps U.S.
- Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike
- COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
- Hospitals still ration medical N95 masks as stockpiles swell
- Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
- WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
- Superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Icy roads cause vehicles to land in ditches in White County
- Yellow suicide awareness bench coming to Berryhill Park in memory of Searcy native
- Nurses Honor Guard chapter performs first ceremony at funeral in Searcy
- Searcy voters turn down tax extension, bond request
- Searcy graduate taking to Tarleton State
- COVID-19 takes toll on pink cancer t-shirt and hoodie fundraiser
- Highway 13 from Highway 267 to Booth Road shut down
- Attorney general warns of 'sweetheart scam'
- Bald Knob City Council gives church landlord three months to clean up outside of building
- Mark Buffalo: Getting back into the game with leap of faith
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.