Getting "the same headliner that we were supposed to get a couple of years ago" for Get Down Downtown is "going to be great for the city," according to Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission member Tommy Centola.

The annual free-admission street festival had the Marshall Tucker Band scheduled to be its headliner last year, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 with the delta variant surging in the county. The A&P Commission approved $35,000 in 2020, when COVID also caused the event to be canceled, to help secure the headliner and opening band, and Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said last year that its board "unanimously decided to push resources to Get Down Downtown 2022."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.