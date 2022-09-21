Getting "the same headliner that we were supposed to get a couple of years ago" for Get Down Downtown is "going to be great for the city," according to Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission member Tommy Centola.
The annual free-admission street festival had the Marshall Tucker Band scheduled to be its headliner last year, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 with the delta variant surging in the county. The A&P Commission approved $35,000 in 2020, when COVID also caused the event to be canceled, to help secure the headliner and opening band, and Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton said last year that its board "unanimously decided to push resources to Get Down Downtown 2022."
The Marshall Tucker Band was rebooked and will play at 8 p.m. Saturday on the stage on Spring Street on the east side of the White County Courthouse.
"I'm very excited about it," Centola said. "Marshall Tucker is a band I've been wanting to see for longer than I care to admit and to get a chance to see them here in Searcy and to be a part of that group that helped bring them here? It's going to be special."
The Marshall Tucker Band, which helped establish the Southern Rock genre, formed in Spartanburg, S.C., in 1972. Lead singer Doug Gray, 74, is the only original member left in the band, which got its name from a warehouse door key that had "Marshall Tucker" inscribed on it. They learned Marshall Tucker was a blind piano tuner. "Heard It In A Love Song" from 1977 and "Can't You See" from 1973 are two of the group's most popular songs.
The two-day festival kicks off Friday with music by The Pursuit at 6 p.m., Crutchfield at 7 p.m. and Broken Vessels at 8 p.m.
"We are happy that it is happening," Centola said of the festival.
Liz Culp Howell, principal broker at GrayWalt Realty Group and owner of The Boutique, both located downtown, said, "Get Down Downtown is a wonderful family opportunity for people to really get out and feel the spirit of Searcy."
"I think Searcy is very special and when people come here, they feel it. I was with someone from Birmingham [Ala.] this past week and they admired the joy in people who are servers, and just the spirit of Searcy is something that people notice."
Getting the experience of trying different foods is something Howell said visitors like to do when they come to town for Get Down Downtown.
"People are hungry for community and any opportunity to get out and enjoy the experience of community is very important," she said. "Searcy does a great job with outreach, and tourism is very important to us. We need to do everything we can to bring people in. Harding students and their families enjoy the small-town feel and the people. Our people make the difference."
Lt. Todd Wells said the Searcy Police Department has been "serving Get Down Downtown since its beginning" and looks forward to working the event every year.
"We help with anything from coordination with the Street Department on street closings, lighting, helping getting vendors in and out safely, to the general security of the whole event," Wells said. "We always have a command center. This year, it will be at Spring Street and Market Avenue as part of our security detail and it serves as a way that our officers can meet people at the event.
"As much of a role as we play in Get Down Downtown, it is not happening without a coordinated effort of a lot of people, including our business owners downtown, but especially without Amy Burton, who makes it all happen."
The Searcy Fire Department also will be represented at Get Down Downtown, and Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan said the department is glad that the festival is back again. "COVID kind of slowed it down for a year or two that we missed," he said.
Bogan said the department usually sets up its "smoke house" for children to go through, but this year it is doing a Fully Involved Junior Firefighter Challenge from 1-3 p.m. Saturday on the south side of Spring Park near the pavilion.
"It's the fourth-grade [finalists] from Southwest Middle School, Harding Academy and Riverview," Bogan said. "The top five boys and top five girls from each of those campuses are coming to town to compete for their schools. The top times will be recognized and the fastest combined time for the school will take home a traveling trophy that is kind of like a wrestling belt and, of course, it's got the logo and all that stuff on it.
"So the school will get to keep that for the fastest combined and, of course, it will be up for grabs again next year. We are going to try to make this a thing we do every year."
Bogan said the firefighters "always love getting out into the community whenever we can. It's always a good time."
"Hopefully the weather cooperates," he said. "We enjoy seeing our community and they enjoy seeing us out, and, of course, if we can be or service while we're out there, we can do that also."
He said the department also will be partnering with NorthStar EMS on cooking hamburgers and hot dogs. Searcy City Councilwoman Tonia Hale, who is operations manager for NorthStar, said the hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled and sold "to sponsor kids at Christmas. We usually adopt children through the holiday outreach that College Church sponsors."
Other events scheduled for Get Down Downtown include the return of the Funnel Cake 5K. It will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Spring Street and Arch Avenue. Those who finish the race will receive a funnel cake. Registration is $35 through Friday and $40 the day of the event.
A Cotton Classic also is being offered for those looking for a shorter distance of 1 mile. The cost to enter it is $25 in advance and $30 day of. Finishers will receive cotton candy.
The Kids Zone will return to Spring Park as well. It will include things like pony rides and a petting zoo, inflatables and games. New this year, though, will be animals from the Little Rock Zoo at 1 p.m. Saturday on stage in the Spring Park pavilion.
Saturday's music lineup, leading up to the Marshall Tucker Band, includes Matt McEuen at 10 a.m.; Joey Evans and The Canyon Creek Band at 11 a.m.; James Wells at noon; Brad Knupp at 3:30 p.m.; Anna Brinker at 4:30 p.m; The Screaming Mimes at 5:30 p.m. and Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain at 6:30 p.m.
