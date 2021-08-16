Get Down Downtown has been canceled this year because of health and safety reasons, according to Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton.
Searcy's annual fall festival had been scheduled for Sept. 24-25, but Burton said its board “unanimously decided to push resources to Get Down Downtown 2022.” Next year’s event has been scheduled for Sept. 22-23.
“It was such a difficult decision and it was a multi-layered decision because obviously health and safety is our No. 1 concern," Burton said. She said in additional the the "potential risk" because of COVID-19, sparked by the delta variant, surging in the county, the risk could have been even greater "because we were expecting a huge crowd this year -- huge, like far exceeding numbers we have had in the past.”
In previous interview, Burton said the festival during its two days, usually averages a crowd of around 30,000.
She said the reason an even bigger crowd was expected was because of the music lineup, including the Marshall Tucker Band, and because “people were just so ready to get out and do stuff again.”
With the potential of COVID-19 cases increasing even more with the start of school, Burton said, “there was so much unpredictably as far as bands, vendors and volunteers."
"There are so many people involved with this event that our capabilities to be able to put it on would have been in question based on potential illnesses and quarantines that we are looking at for the fall," she said. "If you think about it, out of the number of bands that we get, if any band members get sick, and the the entire band has to quarantine, that’s pretty risky with the amount of money we spend on this event.”
The volunteers for Get Down Downtown were also a concern, according to Burton. She said there would have potentially been a cut back on volunteers due to exposure and a lot of people wouldn’t be able to come to the event because of quarantine possibilities.
“Then you have to think there might be a lot of our volunteer base that may not feel comfortable coming out and potentially exposing themselves by working a t-shirt stand or a drink stand and handling money and interacting with the public for four or five hours,” she said.
“Our hope is that we can just kind of put the plans that we have already made into place for next year. Our hope is that we can transition some of our activities and music lineup into next year. So far, all of the local bands that I have just called and talked to committed for next year.”
Concerning the decision made late last week, Burton said the board was at the point where it had to make one because she had gotten calls from three or four sponsors earlier in the week questioning what the plans were, [with] some mentioning that they were a little anxious about it."
She said Main Street Searcy is looking ahead to "future activities" it may can do later this year and into next year.
“We have a meeting scheduled already for the Main Street Board of Directors and the Get Down Downtown festival committee so that we can put our heads together on some other things we might be able to do later in the fall, the winter and next spring possibly," she said.
"If predictions hold true, we hope to see a decline in cases going into the winter so there may be the possibility we can do a few smaller things that would not draw as many people from out of state and that would not have such a financial risk attached to it if we had to cancel because we need to be responsible with people's health and we need to be responsible with our sponsorship money that we have received.”
