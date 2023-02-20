Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton

Burton

Attendance at Get Down Downtown last fall was "impacted a little bit" by high temperatures and "four other festivals in our region," Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week. 

“We were so convinced that the public was ready to come back for events that we weren’t the only organization that thought that," Burton said in her report to the commission. "... Our temperatures hit almost 100 degrees on that Saturday during the daytime. We did well on Friday evening. Saturday, we saw a lull. We did see a good turnout for [headliner] The Marshall Tucker Band."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.