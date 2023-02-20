Attendance at Get Down Downtown last fall was "impacted a little bit" by high temperatures and "four other festivals in our region," Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton told the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week.
“We were so convinced that the public was ready to come back for events that we weren’t the only organization that thought that," Burton said in her report to the commission. "... Our temperatures hit almost 100 degrees on that Saturday during the daytime. We did well on Friday evening. Saturday, we saw a lull. We did see a good turnout for [headliner] The Marshall Tucker Band."
Burton had been asked by commission Chairman Chris Howell what the total attendance was for the event that received $20,585 in A&P tax funding. However, Burton didn't provide attendance figures at the meeting, and she told The Daily Citizen on Monday that she didn't have any actual numbers to give. Get Down Downtown is a free festival, so it doesn't have a gate count.
The annual fall festival returned last September after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021, the volunteer base was impacted and several vendors from out of state were still not traveling so the event did not take place, Burton said.
For the 2022 return, Burton said, “we actually spent a little bit less than that amount” provided by the commission.
“When we did our application, we actually asked for an increase in funding to specifically cover a direct mail-out, but when we really researched the area of the state that we wanted to reach and the number of glossy mail-outs that we wanted to do, it just was not going to be very cost effective," she said.
"However, we do those tabloids. We do that eight-page tabloid every year. We usually print 28 to 30 [thousand] but the cost per insert is so inexpensive, we actually increased the printing to 50,000 and we were able to direct insert into 'The Leader,'” a weekly newspaper that serves north Pulaski and Lonoke counties.
She said the extras went directly to news racks and were mailed to homes in White, north Pulaski and Lonoke counties. “We actually saved about $5,000 to $8,000 by doing it that way. Our tabloid is our biggest reach."
"We did add a billboard this year on [Arkansas] Highway 36," Burton said. "That was well received and, of course, our regular yard signs, flyers, radio, website, our social media, our Facebook reach was 273,758. That was through posting stories.” On Instagram, she siad, there were more than “8,000 reaches” through posts. There were targeted posts, specifically about The Marshall Tucker Band. There also were target ads for different regions of the state.
Burton said for the free concerts, visitors come in from Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Louisiana. All of the bands that come in have regional followings, according to Burton. Specific marketing is done targeting the Southern rock fans as well, she said.
Part of the festival had to do with the Funnel Cake 5K, so some target advertising was done for that, too. “We saw an increase of our runners from the first year that we did this,” Burton said. “We had about 80 runners and we had runners that registered and came to Searcy from 11 different Arkansas cities and one city in the southern region of Kentucky.”
As far as things that stood out this past year, Burton said the booking of the Little Rock Zoo was one of the best ones with them bringing in a lot of animals, including three penguins and a bald eagle. “That was a draw,” she said. “We did some social media marketing, directly about the penguins. There was a lot of chatter about that. That was our most talked about post.”
The kids zone at Spring Park, Burton said, drew more kids than in previous years. “The kids area was packed on Saturday, so I felt like that may have compensated a little bit for the heat off the hot asphalt in the downtown area.”
Howell asked if a band has been picked for this year, and Burton said, “Not officially, no. We have not made any offers yet. We were looking at a band in 2020 prior to cancellation and we are checking on some of the availability. They’re a little bit out of our traditional price range, however they were willing to come down and negotiate on their price because with their touring schedule, they could pick up our show up on the way home from another one.
"So if that’s not out of the realm of possibility, we may go back within our original 2020 offer prior to bringing The Marshall Tucker Band in, and it’s a country act so we will see. To be announced soon."
