Gearing up for first day
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sherri Sanders: Manage a pecan crop load
- Kenneth Mills: Being surprised by God
- Angela Ford: Who is God?
- Randy Zinn: Looking for a city
- Tommy Centola: Two stuffed dinner dishes
- ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ nails a Gen-Z whodunit
- John Rosemond: Understanding the right chores for the right ages
- Ken Bridges: Sultana disaster was the worst riverboat disaster in American History
Most Popular
Articles
- 18-year-old Higginson female charged with attempted rape of juvenile male
- Searcy ready to 'relinquish' 911 dispatch PSAP, White County judge says
- Faulkner says faith drives desire to serve as next Searcy mayor
- Judsonia, Kensett police departments contributing extra school resource officers at Riverview
- $245,000 appropriation sought from White County Quorum Court to upgrade radios, repeater to digital
- Searcy City Council approves updates to zoning code for short-term rentals
- WCC School Board changes public comment policy; notice of dismissal of lawsuit filed
- Letter to the Editor: Reader shares her opinion about House of Three
- Welcoming back faculty, staff
- Griffithville 19-year-old, front-seat passenger, dies in Thursday night crash in rural White County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.