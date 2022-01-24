A 20-year-old Garner man was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this month, including for charges related to an arson and burglary last May.
Brandon Edward Jones was among four individuals charged in the case. The others were James Christopher Smith of Searcy, Sierra Faye Hixon of Augusta and Nicholas Eli Warner of Searcy.
No court date was listed for Smith or Warner on their arson and residential burglary charges. Hixon has a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. on the same charges.
Jones received 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the class A felony arson charge, 12 years for class B felony residential burglary, 10 years for class C felony theft of property greater or equal to $5,000,-$25,000 and six years for probation revocation. The sentences run concurrently.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Holloway, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Ashley Place last May 9. A witness reportedly said that a vehicle left just before the fire started.
Surveillance video obtained by Cpl. Blake Ellis showed the vehicle pulling up to the residence and Smith and Jones reportedly getting out of it. Smith “then forced entry into the residence,” Holloway wrote. After they entered, Warner reportedly got out of the vehicle and also went in. When Warner and Jones came back outside a short time later, Hixon reportedly went inside and then came out with Smith.
Smith is then “seen picking up a metal pipe and striking another vehicle in the driveway,” Holloway wrote. All four reportedly left in the vehicle around 4:40 p.m. with smoke “seen coming from the front of the residence,” which “then becomes fully involved in fire and is destroyed.”
In a statement to detectives, Warner reportedly said that he saw Smith setting a pillow on fire after Warner entered the residence to try to find a watch, but Warner said he put the fire out. He reportedly said Smith remained inside the residence after he left. The affidavit does not show that anything was taken from the residence. However, the value of the residence was listed as around $15,000.
Smith reportedly admitted that he forced his way into the residence and damaged the vehicle; however, he “denied setting fire to anything but did state he was smoking a cigarette at the time and threw it on the floor while he was inside,” Holloway wrote.
Jones, after being “arrested on an unrelated charge,” reportedly admitted that he and Smith entered the residence. Jones pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge in February and was given five years of probation. His case was reopened in June for probation revocation, partly because he was charged in May with meth possession. In 2018, felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving were transferred to juvenile court because Jones was 17.
The theft of property charge that Jones pleaded guilty to in a negotiated deal stemmed from truck and iPhone that were stolen last May 24 from a residence on Pear Street. The vehicle was found in Beebe parked “on the side of the road” with “the keys still in it,” according to Searcy Police Department Sgt. Spenser Dangerfield. Jones reportedly confessed to taking the truck and phone, saying “he was under the influence of illegal drugs at the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.