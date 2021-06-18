El Puente Hispanic Services Center board member Jaclyn Seiders hopes that garden tours that the organization is hosting for the first time as a fundraising event will be a rewarding experience for those who participate.
El Puente will be holding the tours June 27 from 1-4 p.m. Seiders said she hoped people would take a lot away from being taught about different types of gardening, and maybe discover they want to participate in the community garden.
The tours also will cover three other Searcy gardens.
“Each of the gardens will be distinct,” Seiders said. “One of the gardens will showcase beautiful hillsides and scenery, another will focus primarily on gardening native plants. One of the gardens has fruit trees, flowers and emphasis on pollinating areas.”
Advanced tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. Children 10 and under can attend for free. For more information about the event or to donate, visit www.elpuentesearcy.org.
El Puente was started two years ago to be “the bridge” between the Spanish-speaking community and others. The organization aims to help people by providing translating services, English classes, citizenship classes and summer programs for kids.
The board at El Puente decided to do the garden tours at a time when COVID-19 was still majorly impacting organized events. Seiders said that the idea came during the lockdown to accommodate COVID-19 policies.
She said she is hopeful that the community will enjoy the event enough for them to host it next year.
