Parents reading with children at home and teaching them to read is becoming a thing of the past, according to Sidney Deener Elementary School Principal Jeff Graham, “so we’re having to close those gaps.”
Graham was responding to a question at last week’s Searcy School Board meeting from board member Dr. Michael Liles after Graham reported that the math scores were “really high” at Sidney Deener while “our main focus right now is on reading.”
Liles asked Graham, “Is reading an inherently much more difficult concept for children to grasp and get proficient at than math?”
“Based on data, yes,” Graham said. “You have kindergartners come in who don’t even know their alphabet and they’ve got to learn upper, lowercase, sounds, blends. You got numbers – you learn how to count, you learn to add and subtract. I think the complexity of learning how to read is much more in depth.”
Graham’s comments were part of the Searcy School District’s report to the public, where Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said that the district’s enrollment is 4,003 and all of the schools are accredited by the Arkansas Department of Education.
The enrollment at Sidney Deener is staying around 385, while McRae Elementary has 424 students and Westside Elementary has around 437, according to the schools’ principals.
In discussing the math scores, Graham said he couldn’t specifically put his thumb on why they were high. “It’s just an area we have always been strong in.” Meanwhile, he said reading is something “we’re focusing really heavy on ... across the district and in our building as well.”
Liles also asked McRae Principal Heather Franks if something was done intentionally to bump up math scores.
“I think we worked really hard,” Franks said. “We got a new curriculum last year. We went to I-Ready.” She said she thinks that has provided the teachers with more common language and the data is used to know where to guide the students specifically. Franks said math is a lot more “black and white” than literacy.
Westside Principal Kyle Hunt said his school is “well above the nation and the state in everything, but just like the other schools, our reading score is the lowest score down there at 48.”
Graham also talked about the effects of COVID-19, referring to data for the second-graders who are in third grade this year.
“That is our true COVID group,” Graham said. “Those are the kids who have cumulatively pretty much missed a full year of schooling since their kindergarten year and those are our students we know who are struggling the farthest and having the biggest learning gaps and we’re working hard to try to close those gaps with them.”
Franks said of her school, “I pride ourself in our culture and in our family atmosphere at McRae. We like to have a good time but we also like to learn hard.”
At Southwest Middle School, which Principal Carrie Parsley said has bout 916 students, the school is above the state and national average in the ACT Aspire data from the spring, “so we’re proud of that.”
She said the district did “match up” with the national average on reading at 42 percent. “Our reading scores are quite similar to our science scores so our big focus this year is to improve our reading, and we hope that it will also improve our science scores because they seem to go hand in hand.”
Ahlf Junior High School Principal Brian Cossey said his school, with an enrollment of around 677, was at least somewhat above the state average in most categories, except for conventions of English in last year’s seventh grade.
Searcy High School Principal David Landers said the composite ACT score for the school, which has 1,164 students, is higher than that state and national average. “This past year we had 20.83,” he said. The state average was 18.8 and the national average was 19.8.
The board also heard from Gifted and Talented coordinator Susan Gooch and special education director Stephanie Lawrence.
Gooch said several staff members have been encouraged to get their certification for Gifted and Talented because the needs are there. Fours areas have been identified where GT teachers can be used without any additional funds, she said, adding that the district has six facilitators but only two are paid for with GT funds. Gooch said the GT certification allows teachers to be able to enjoy using their master’s degree and be effective in a positive way.
Lawrence noted that she has ordered more hearing aids for students this year than ever before in her 13 years with the district.
