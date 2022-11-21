Parents reading with children at home and teaching them to read is becoming a thing of the past, according to Sidney Deener Elementary School Principal Jeff Graham, “so we’re having to close those gaps.”

Graham was responding to a question at last week’s Searcy School Board meeting from board member Dr. Michael Liles after Graham reported that the math scores were “really high” at Sidney Deener while “our main focus right now is on reading.”

