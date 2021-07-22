The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a proposal by ASU-Beebe to allow the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to take over management of a section of property owned by the college and situated adjacent to the commission’s Cypress Bayou Wildlife Management Area in White County.
The parcel of land is a 160-acre tract that is part of ASU-Beebe’s more than 300-acre agriculture and research farm. This agreement would authorize the AGFC to take over cooperative management, conservation and use of the land for management, restoration and conservation of habitat for birds, fish, game and wildlife resources on the property. This agreement would also extend to AGFC managing control of hunting and fishing permit access on the property the same as the adjacent Cypress Bayou WMA.
The commissioners of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission previously approved moving forward with the measure at its June 17 meeting pending approval by the ASU Board of Trustees.
The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years, with an option for annual one-year renewals. All biology surveys, wildlife and timber management, enforcement activities and access and boundary improvements will be at the expense of the AGFC for the term of the agreement.
“We see this agreement as a win–win for ASU-Beebe and Arkansas Game and Fish,” ASU-Beebe Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Methvin said. “Through this plan AGFC will improve habitat management on the property, and together we extend access for hunting and fishing to the citizens of White and Lonoke counties during the commission’s regulated seasons.”
Garrick Dugger, AGFC assistant chief of wildlife management, was enthusiastic about the opportunity to benefit both the university and the public during the commission’s June meeting.
“We will be able to conduct wildlife management on the property on their behalf, and the university will still maintain possession of the property and any proceeds that come from management techniques used on it,” Dugger said. “This is a cooperative agreement in the truest sense of the word. Our staff is going to help them manage the land, and in return, the public will be able to enjoy the benefits of more access.”
