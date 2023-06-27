The smell of fresh baked goods emanates from a food truck on a Saturday morning at the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market.
That's Teresah Johnson's "fully-loaded food truck," WildFlour Bakery, which has "a full-size commercial oven, a full-size refrigerator, a freezer, all the sinks and everything. I have all of the things a traditional bakery has, just kind of compacted down to the basics of what I need so that I can have a better flow and concentrate more on the specific items that I like to create in a food truck environment.”
Johnson, who is originally from Searcy and the Beebe area and now lives in Judsonia, is a regular at the market, which is open from 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays on the east side of the White County Courthouse square. “I have been going it for six years. This is my seventh summer here at the farmers’ market and I started it because I have always loved baking. There is nothing about baking that I don’t love. I love that it makes people smile and just the joy that it brings to people’s lives.”
Parish Jewelry, which was down the street from where the farmers’ market is located, belonged to Johnson’s grandparents, she said. “So I grew up running circles around the square, and to have a small business that is focused a lot of times here on the square means the world to me because it’s almost like coming a full circle with my life.”
In addition to bringing her food truck to the farmers’ market, Johnson said that "the sky is the limit really" on where she will take her truck. “The first year that I did the food truck I just kind of took it easy and I didn’t do any weddings or things like that, but I would love to. ... I do the Fourth of July Beats and Eats. I do a lot of the Beats and Eats and Get Down Downtown. I try to keep it as local as possible because I do have a love for local.”
What WildFlour Bakery items she has available depends on the kind of event that Johnson is doing, on the day “and honestly, it depends on my mood and what I want to do. I get bored doing the same stuff every single day so I like to change it up. I change my cupcakes every month, but I do always have cupcakes and cookies on hand at every single event.”
For the farmers’ market, Johnson said she also does cinnamon rolls and has macarons, muffins and “I also have boba drinks. It is just different flavors. I have some fruit-flavored drinks and I have coffee-flavored and that kind of stuff.”
Asked if different age groups like different things, Johnson said, “Kids tend to like my rainbow-sprinkle cookies the most. I think the vibrant colors of the sprinkles attract them. I can tell you that most men like the oatmeal creme drinks and the boba drinks are surprisingly for all ages. I have had everybody from age 5 all the way up to 90 like the boba.”
Questioned about staffing, she said, “When it comes to the everyday things of the baking and creating, it’s all me. I literally do everything. I make my own syrups for my drinks. I make all of my cupcakes. I make everything myself. When it comes to events, I have my husband, Philip, and my son, Caleb, and occasionally I will have my daughter, Allison, out here with me and then I have my sister-in-law, Amy, who has absolutely been a godsend. At very busy events, like the Fourth of July Beats and Eats, she’ll be with me; she’ll be my drink maker.”
As far as where she gets her ingredients, Johnson said, “Because I am mostly small batch, I do a lot of my grocery shopping at Walmart and Sam’s Club. I do have a couple of online distributors that I go through.”
Johnson said the effort involved is great. “I stay busy Monday through Saturday, most of the time I take Sunday off, but yeah, it’s a lot,” she said with a smile. “The smile I see from people whenever they have tried my cupcakes or drinks absolutely makes my day.”
