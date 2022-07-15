While Charlie Wright loved growing up on the Byrd Ranch cattle farm, he knew he wanted to do something different with his life. So instead of farming, he went into pharmacy.
Wright, who is a 2012 graduate of White County Central High School in Judsonia, attended Harding University in Searcy where he received his doctorate in pharmacy. He is currently an assistant professor of pharmacy at Harding.
Wright’s father, Rickey Wright, is a veterinarian, so Wright said he grew up around the medical aspect of farming.
“I’ve always been interested in medical stuff, growing up on the farm, seeing the animals doctored and stuff,” Wright said. “I spent a lot of time as a kid with my dad at the vet clinic. I was always interested in the medical side of things.
“I joke with people that I worked for him [his dad], mostly as a kid. So, I feel like I’ve been a vet for 28 years.”
However, instead of also becoming a veterinarian, Wright said he “wanted to pursue something different.”
”I’ve had family who are pharmacists. I also have family who are physicians,” he said. “I watched my dad a lot growing up. He had to own his own business. He had to be on call at 5:30 at the end of the day. That wasn’t always the end of the day for him.
”Harding had a pharmacy school that was close to home. I wanted to go to Harding for undergrad, so it kind of worked out.”
Wright did undergraduate work at Harding for three years and started pharmacy school in August 2015. He graduated from pharmacy school in May 2019.
After graduation, Wright did a year of residency with Unity Health in Searcy.
Wright said he did that because it’s tougher for a pharmacist not to work in a clinic or teach without doing a residency.
“It was a like an extended year of rotations,” Wright said. “I had a cardiology rotation, an infections disease rotation. Basically, you are working a big clinical-type job, but it doesn’t come back on your shoulders. You’ve got a support system.”
Wright worked part time at an oncology clinic in Searcy. He also worked part time at Clark Drug Store in Bald Knob and Judsonia.
“I just made that work for a while,” he said. “I didn’t have a lot of expenses. I was just waiting on something full time to come up. Then the job teaching at Harding came open, starting that in February 2021.”
Wright said he has a lecture load he teaches.
“I teach different topics,” he said. “I teach oncology, rheumatology and gastrointestinal stuff. The teaching and the committee work, the academia, is technically half of my job. The other half of my job is an experiential piece. My practice site is PrimeCARE in Searcy. I’ve got two students with me this month. They are assigned patients to look at. They basically work that patient up.”
Being a teacher is something that interested Wright because he “always loved school.”
“This is kind of a way, without having to get a bunch of useless degrees, to still do school,” Wright said. “I loved my time in pharmacy school. It didn’t really feel like I was starting a new job. It felt like I was coming home.”
With all that said, Wright still helps out some on the farm.
“It’s not so much that I like the work but the history part of it and the family part of it,” he said. “I just sometimes like to go for a walk by myself back in there somewhere or go for a ride. I like to take pictures. I’ll just go take pictures of the cows or go take a picture of an old barn. I just like to do stuff like that.”
