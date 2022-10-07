Several new questions on topics such as taxes, red flag laws and medical freedom were presented to the four candidates for Searcy mayor at a public forum held this week.
The forum was conducted Monday night in the Carmichael Community Center by the Freedom Fighters of Searcy, who “educate, encourage and support conservative candidates and projects.” Sam Jeffrey, director of the criminal justice program at Harding University, was the moderator.
It was the second forum featuring the candidates – incumbent Kyle Osborne, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler, business owner Mat Faulkner and Sgt. Jason McGlawn of the Searcy Police Department. The first was held by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce as part of its “In the Know” virtual series. A third is planned next week by the Searcy Board of Realtors.
To avoid repeating answers from the chamber’s forum, only the new questions and responses are being presented.
Taxes
Jeffrey: Where do you fall on the spectrum of taxation? Do you believe that Searcy citizens currently pay enough taxes or are there scenarios where you could see proposing additional taxes?
Butler: Well, currently Searcy voted [last November] to extend the one-cent tax that was used for the eight-year plan. That extension of that one-cent tax will allow us as a community to do a lot. No one likes taxes, let’s just be honest. I think that everyone feels that they are overwhelmed by taxes at some point and I really, the extension of this one-cent tax, I think, will allow Searcy to do a lot of things. We can also use grants, federal and state grants to help kind of supplement that taxpayer burden on some things as well.”
Osborne: “Unless the citizens wanted to vote in a tax increase on their self, in my opinion I see no reason why we would even consider raising taxes at this point.”
McGlawn: “Taxes are a necessary evil. We have to have tax money in order to run the different departments. I don’t believe we need to add any more taxes; we have plenty as it is. Last year, we voted for the one-cent sales tax extension and at that time, I was completely on the fence because I knew it was touted as going towards the police and fire departments and as a police officer, I know the need that we have for additional equipment, additional funding for salaries, and same with the fire department and across the board, all the different departments, they need that tax money to survive.
“But on the other hand, there was not a plan for it. When we had the one-cent eight-year plan [in 2014], there was an actual spreadsheet showing how the money was supposed to be divided up, so whenever that came up for vote last year, I was on the fence and I didn’t know which way to go because yes, we need the money to help our departments but we also need a plan for that money. And we passed it back in November and there’s still not a plan how these funds are going to be spent and if we’re going to have taxes, we need to be accountable for that and to be able to know where that money is going.”
Faulkner: “I agree with what Jason just said. I would say as far as compensating police and fire adequately, I mean, that’s a big expense and so the 1 percent being permanent makes that something that we need to do, right? And that’s not a cost that is going to go away.
“Also as we’re looking at this 20-year plan and developing things ... we’ve got to think about the sustainability of those things, the staffing of those things, the maintenance of those things. Otherwise we’re looking down the road, we’re not being responsible with the funds and the planning, so it’s got to be community-led as I’ve mentioned multiple times. So it’s up to the community what type of community do we want to have. Do we want to have a competitive community where families want to stick here or are they looking at other communities, right? So I would just say that input as far as taxes go and what amenities and what improvements we’re going to pursue and when has got to be community-led.”
Red flag laws
Jeffrey: Do you agree or disagree with the constitutionality of these proposed laws and if they were passed, how would you go about enforcing them or not enforcing them as mayor?
Red flag laws, or extreme risk laws, allow for a petition to be filed in court to take away someone’s firearms if it is believed that person is a threat for either self-harm or harming others.
Faulkner: “I grew up in Florida, I had never hunted before I moved up to Arkansas but I got indoctrinated pretty quick. I do hunt and my boys hunt with me so we do own firearms and we also own firearms for self-protection as well, so that’s a right that needs to be protected for sure.
“I will say my wife is a fourth-grade teacher and every time that there is a shooting in our [the nation’s] school system, that just hits really close to home. I am not an expert in this area so I don’t want to speak too much on it, but we do believe in our right to own firearms but mental health is definitely an issue, too ,on the other side of the coin. But I’m not an expert beyond that.”
Osborne: “I wish I could hunt every day. I have a safe full of firearms. I have always been a hunter since I was old enough to walk, I believe. I am a staunch advocate of firearms and when you talk about the red-flag laws and the danger to others, we have laws that would allow law enforcement to go in, under certain circumstances and seize a weapon if there truly is a danger. I agree with Mat. I’m not an expert on what these new laws entail and it would be hard to comment.”
McGlawn: “As a law enforcement, I know that we definitely have laws that we can take guns if we need to, which I don’t believe I ever had to take a gun but a lot of the times those laws are for people that commit felonies. Felons cannot own firearms and so whenever they are arrested and taken out of jail, there is a process by which the probation office goes through getting those guns from that.
“Same thing with domestic situations. There are times when guns are supposed to be taken. But whether or not the city or police takes those guns, if it’s a felon that wants a gun, if it’s a felon with mental health issues that wants a gun, they’re still going to be able to find that gun, whether we’ve got red flag laws or not, and that’s one of those things that I’m not sure of there’s a solution to that.
“I know having more laws to restrict the law-abiding citizens that have guns, I know that we do not need more laws to do that because we already got laws that we can enforce and the more laws we have, it’s going to make it harder on the law-abiding citizens. So it’s one of those things there’s not a good solution for getting guns off the streets, out of the hands of felons. If somebody wants a gun, they are going to be able to find that gun. It’s a matter of trying to get that person to change their mind-set to get away from wanting a gun.”
Butler: “I think that we all have the right to bear arms and again, I am no expert on these red flag laws. I do know that you do have to register your guns, and that is one way to keep track of who has guns and who doesn’t, but I don’t know enough about these red flag laws and where they intend to go. But I do think everyone has a right to keep their guns.”
Medical freedom
Jeffrey: Where do you stand on the issue of medical freedom? Do you believe those decisions are best made by the individual or the local, state or federal government?
McGlawn: “I definitely believe it’s up to the individual to make that decision. My family, we’re kind of a mixed family; my wife, she’s got some chronic fatigue issues. She decided to go ahead and get the [COVID-19] vaccines for all that. As for me, I decided that I didn’t like the way those were heading so I decided not to get it, and we talked about it over and over again, and I am happy for her to make that decision for her and I’m happy to make that decision for myself.
“I came down with the COVID virus back in 2020, I believe, and the vaccines weren’t available at that point. We had been at a funeral where we were all wearing masks and I still got it from that, so that masks sometimes they are able to help things, a lot of times they are not, and so I think it’s just up to the individual whether or not they should be wearing those masks or doing the vaccines.”
Faulkner: “Great question. We’ve learned a lot over the past couple years. It’s been a very unique and interesting few years with COVID.
“Absolutely I think it should be up to the individual to decide what goes into your body. I think as a community that we need to respect the health of each other and do what we can to be respectful of everyone’s health. And obviously, different people have different issues but I think that should not be in the government’s hands as far as what should go into our bodies.
“I will say with a couple of, I guess, seconds that we have that during COVID, when there was a lot of uncertainty and fear that I do think that it is a responsibility of our leadership in our community to step up and speak to help calm things down and pray and kind of lead the community in a sense of to stop this panic feeling. And that’s something that we did do and I worked with the mayor and several others to hold a press conference with Unity Health so that we could spread some information, what steps were being taken from these different organizations and then also help facilitate a couple of park and pray events so that we could come together and show support to the hospitals and the nursing staff during that time.”
Butler: “Absolutely medical freedom is an individual choice. It is about, however, I do feel like we did do a good job in trying to get the information out there from Unity and be positive about the facts, educate the community with the facts instead of spreading fear, but I do believe it is an individual choice.”
Osborne: “I agree. It is an individual choice. There was a couple of times that I would require masks at City Hall. I’m sure everyone understands if City Hall were to have an outbreak, it would absolutely shut the city down, so we did require that you had to wear a mask when you come into City Hall. And several businesses around town would call and ask, ‘What do we do? What does CDC [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] say? What does Unity say? What does the health department say?’ And we did share a lot of that information, but the government has no business telling people that you have to get vaccinated or you have to wear a mask.”
Businesses being shuttered
Jeffrey: As mayor, what do you view your rolw would be as far as enforcement of those rules and laws and how would you navigate that type of situation if it would arise again?
McGlawn: “It’s kind of like I said before, it’s up to that business to decide if they need to close or not. I don’t believe it’s the city’s place to say, ‘Hey, you can’t open’ to keep people from their livelihoods because whenever I was a business owner if ever I had to close my business, how would I be able to make my ends meet? And that’s something we need to think about, just trying to take care of our people, taking care of our people so we that we can survive. So if the city is trying to shut down businesses, it’s going to shut down the city and it’s just not going to be a good thing.”
Faulkner: “Yeah, I agree. I think it’s the city’s job to disseminate the information from the experts the best that we can and then beyond that it’s going to be up to the individual business owners about how they want to react to that information. But yeah, I’m a business owner, have been for 20 years and COVID significantly impacted us. For some businesses, it helped them and for others, it was very significant in the opposite direction, and we’ve got to continue to work and provide for our families but do so, you know, taking the steps from the information that’s available and go from there.”
Butler: “Yeah. I think we’re all in agreement that the city shouldn’t tell a business it has to close or it has to do this or that. That should be up to that individual business owner based on the information that they have and how they’ve been educated in that avenue of what they decide to do because again we are talking about people’s livelihoods. That business owner closing may affect 10 to 12 people that work for them as well as far as their livelihoods, so yeah, I don’t think the city, unless they are violating a city ordinance, I don’t think the city has any business telling a business owner how to react in a situation like that.”
Osborne: “And I agree and that’s why we never did that. We never told a business they had to close, never would tell a business that they would have to close. Fortunately, our businesses are smart enough that they required people to wear masks. They took every precaution necessary to stop the spread of COVID, and we were satisfied with that.”
