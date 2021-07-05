Higginson held its Freedom Fest on Friday  next to the fire station. There was free watermelon, popcorn and cotton candy. The Higginson Community Center was dedicated in memory of Earl Bogan, who served the city and the fire department. His son, Searcy Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan, was present for the dedication ceremony. The band  Breaking Chains entertained the crowd throughout the night. The children played in the bounce house and on the playground. Mayor Randell Homsley shot off fireworks to complete Freedom Fest.

