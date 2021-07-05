Higginson held its Freedom Fest on Friday next to the fire station. There was free watermelon, popcorn and cotton candy. The Higginson Community Center was dedicated in memory of Earl Bogan, who served the city and the fire department. His son, Searcy Battalion Chief Andrew Bogan, was present for the dedication ceremony. The band Breaking Chains entertained the crowd throughout the night. The children played in the bounce house and on the playground. Mayor Randell Homsley shot off fireworks to complete Freedom Fest.
Freedom Fest in Higginson
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- July 5 coronavirus statistics
- Freedom Fest in Higginson
- Camp Wyldewood deals with COVID-19 outbreak by sending campers home, closing for two weeks
- Bridge July 6
- Harding softball player honored for academics
- Area players honored by AP
- Southwest, American delays hint at hard summer for travelers
- Finding common ground
Most Popular
Articles
- Cousin of teen killed by deputy walks with American flag to remember last moments alive
- Searcy spending $10,000 on fireworks; July 4 show expected to last 20-25 minutes
- Lonoke County deputy involved in death of McRae teen has been terminated for failing to use body cam
- Judsonia 43-year-old reportedly sent ex-girlfriend dead boar photo, wrote 'I wish it had been you'
- Six Fourth of July celebrations being held this weekend in White County
- Searcy 42-year-old charged for reportedly attacking ex-boyfriend with machete
- Hundreds of volunteer hours put into planning, prepping for 'United We Stand' celebration
- Teen from McRae killed by Lonoke County deputy
- Arrest warrants
- Virus cases increasing in county; variant may serve as motivation for vaccinations, health officials say.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.