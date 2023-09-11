The Gravel Yard

The Gravel Yard, an Arkansas bluegrass band, will play Friday at Searcy Beats & Eats' "Bluegrass, Baristas and BBQ Festival" after playing Wednesday at the White County Fair. The free festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Heritage Park.

 Contributed photo

Searcy Beats and Eats is offering another free event. and this time it's a "Bluegrass, Baristas and BBQ Festival" at Heritage Park at Harding University.

The even will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, according to co-director Marka Bennett, at the park that  is right across from the Subway restaurant "right at Grand Avenue and Race" Avenue. Bennett said everyone is welcome to attend, not just those associated with Harding.

