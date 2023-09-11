Searcy Beats and Eats is offering another free event. and this time it's a "Bluegrass, Baristas and BBQ Festival" at Heritage Park at Harding University.
The even will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, according to co-director Marka Bennett, at the park that is right across from the Subway restaurant "right at Grand Avenue and Race" Avenue. Bennett said everyone is welcome to attend, not just those associated with Harding.
"Once a year, we have a collaborative event with Harding University and their Arts and Life Program, which is run by Jay Walls," she said. "In this particular program, he brings in musicians from all over the world to Harding to perform various programs through the year. The last few years, we had the jazz pianist from Paris and then last year we had the Irish-Scottish singer from Ireland and her band is Scottish, so those were fun.
"This year. we are doing the local genre of bluegrass in Arkansas. So we've got a really great bluegrass band coming called The Gravel Yard. They're really good."
The Gravel Yard also is scheduled to play at the White County Fair on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Bennett said Joe Oliver is going to be the opening musician. "He is a local guy who had a band called Rivers Band, but it's just going to be him playing acoustically by himself."
There also will be three coffee shops at the event "and they are bringing sample coffees," she said, "so you can go by and get a free coffee and then you can buy full-sized lattes or whatever they bring. We have four food trucks coming. They will all feature some sort of barbecue because of our theme. Two dessert trucks will also be present."
The CALL nonprofit organization, which works with foster care, will be there too, Bennett said, bringing crafts for the kids while Jacob's Place Homeless Mission is bringing some yard games.
Area photographer Ashel Parsons will be taking some individual, couples and family photos. "Just real quick ones, 20 dollars," Bennett said. Parsons is volunteering for Jacob's Place and is doing the photography for a fundraiser for it. "That will be a little side feature that we're having. It's just going to be a fun, easy night."
