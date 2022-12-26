A warrant was issued recently for a Fox 35-year-old on several sexual charges reported to have occurred from 2013 through 2018 involving children.

Jason William Gude has been charged with four counts of class Y felony rape and two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. The 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested a warrant for his arrest, and a $400,000 bond was set. However, Gude was not in custody Monday and no court date had been set.

