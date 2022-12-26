A warrant was issued recently for a Fox 35-year-old on several sexual charges reported to have occurred from 2013 through 2018 involving children.
Jason William Gude has been charged with four counts of class Y felony rape and two counts of class B felony sexual assault in the second degree. The 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested a warrant for his arrest, and a $400,000 bond was set. However, Gude was not in custody Monday and no court date had been set.
The accusations against Gude involve two girls who would have been under the age of 10 when the sexual abuse began at residences in Searcy and Beebe.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Misty Goss of the White County Sheriff’s Office, one of the alleged victims was interviewed at the Child Safety Center of White County on March 18 and said there had been “multiple instances” of Gude touching her private area, “penetrative sex” and performing a sexual act over a period of seven years. She reportedly said that when she was a little bit older “Gude cried and apologized to her for the offenses and stated that he did not know what he was doing was wrong until he had his own daughter.”
The other alleged victim reportedly was interviewed at the sheriff’s office March 24 and made similar statements about Gude touching her “as well as one incident of open mouth kissing.” “Multiple incidents” reportedly occurred from elementary school to middle school.
Gude reportedly was interviewed April 25 at the sheriff’s office, where he “denied the allegations and provided no information of his involvement in the sexual acts with both victims,” Goss wrote.
