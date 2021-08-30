According to Detective Lt. Chancey Warden of the White County Sheriff’s Office, four deputies recently graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, having completed a total of 534 hours.
Warden said that after their 13 weeks training in physical fitness, academics, firearms and the emergency vehicle operations course and several other courses, the deputies graduated July 30 as the Class of 21-B.
The graduating deputies are Lynsey Qualls, Hunter Descant, Jeremy Edwards and Zachary Biviano.
Biviano, during the course of training, placed first in physical fitness and Edwards took third place. Edwards also was recognized for placing third in firearms.
“Please help us in congratulating our newest members of the White County Sheriff’s Department,” Warden said.
