Coming up with a storage container for backpacks for students riding on buses earned four Southwest Middle School fifth-graders some statewide recognition earlier this year.
Dylan Cortes, Will Fuert, Hunter Thompson and Colten Pratt also are expected to be honored at this month’s Searcy School Board meeting for their efforts in the Young Entrepreneurship Showcase Business Ready Competition.
“Each year, I have my fifth-grade students participate in YES Business Ready Competition,” said Katie Lawson, the school’s gifted and talented facilitator. “That is through Arkansas Capital Corp. ... So the students look for everyday problems and then they work to invent products or to create services to solve those everyday problems.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In