While the White County Central School District has shown the most enrollment growth in the county over the past year, numbers for three other districts also are up.
Earlier this month, White County Central Superintendent Pharis Smith reported that the district’s enrollment was around 820, which he said was up 35 students from last January.
The Searcy School District was next with an increase of 18 students from Jan. 19 of last year. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said the district’s current enrollment is 3,994.
The Pangburn School District also has seen an increase, according to Superintendent David Rolland. Rolland said his district has an enrollment of 755, up six students.
The other school district with higher enrollment is Bradford. Superintendent Patti Stevens said her district is two students up now with an enrollment of 435.
While four of the county’s public school districts have had increases, the other four have seen declines, with the Bald Knob School District leading the way. Superintendent Melissa Gipson said her district has a current enrollment of 1,056, down 37 from this time last year.
The Riverview and Rose Bud school districts also have seen double-digit declines.
Riverview’s current enrollment is 1,123, down 24 students from last year, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton. Rose Bud’s current enrollment is 726, down 11 students from last year, according to Superintendent Allen Blackwell.
The Beebe School District’s enrollment also was down, but just slightly 3,366, three fewer than last year, according to Jessica Prothro, assistant director of communications/instructional technology.
Public school districts are facing some concerns this year over potential state legislation that could increase school choice options.
Upon taking the oath of office earlier this month, Sanders’ remarks included, “Let’s give parents a greater role in education, including the right to choose the school that’s best for their child, whether it’s public, private or parochial.”
On Monday Sanders and national school choice advocate Corey DeAngelis were expected to be among the featured speakers at a National School Choice Week rally at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
