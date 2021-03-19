The Searcy School Board decided Wednesday night that it would interview all four of the recommended finalists to replace Superintendent Diane Barrett.
Dr. Ken James and Dr. Bobby Lester, search consultants for the McPherson and Jacobson Executive Recruitment and Development Firm of Omaha, Neb., presented profile information about the candidates they vetted for the position. Barrett will retire at the end of June. The new superintendent will start July 1.
The four recommended finalists, chosen from 18 applicants, are Stuttgart School District Superintendent Dr. Rick L. Gales, Hope School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart, Cross County School District Superintendent Dr. Nathan Morris and Sheridan School District Superintendent Jerrod Williams.
During an executive session, the School Board viewed a video of each recommended finalist, with each answering the same three questions and having 90 seconds to answer each question.
Each candidate will have a full day in Searcy, starting March 29, participating in campus visits, meeting with stakeholder groups for an interview and after dinner, having their 1 1/2- to two-hour interview with the School Board members.
James said the great thing is whomever the board hires will have already met 60 people associated with the district through the meeting they have with them on their interview day.
“What a valuable leg-up that is for your candidate coming in,” James said. “A lot of times the candidate comes in and only knows the bookkeeper and the outgoing superintendent.”
James and Lester contacted the recommended finalists after the board meeting Wednesday. The other 14 candidates were to be sent a formal letter in the mail.
The first candidate James told the board and others present, including district principals and Harding University students, about was Gales. (The Daily Citizen will present profiles of each of the other three candidates next week.)
James said Gales has an undergraduate degree in chemistry, a master’s degree in educational administration, a specialist degree and a doctorate degree. His undergraduate work was done at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. He went to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for his master’s work and Harding University for his doctoral work. Gales graduated from Carisle High School in 1986.
Gales has been the superintendent in Stuttgart since 2017. Prior to that, he was an assistant superintendent in the Greenland School District in northwest Arkansas. He was there from 2014-17.
“During that time frame,” James said, “he was director of federal programs, director of technology and facilities and then also a high school principal for Greenland. He has quite a few years’ experience in a variety of different areas.”
A summary of Gales’ reference check calls yielded the following statements, according to James: “very affable person,” “excellent character,” “very involved in his church,” “very detail-oriented,” “very bright and articulate,” “he has grown as the superintendent of Stuttgart in the area of curriculum and instruction,” very good people skills,” “joined service clubs and is very active in the community,” “very honest,” “high energy and strong morales,” “a very strong and dedicated work ethic,” “very strong in technology” and “very good in school finance and budgeting.”
It was also stated by James that Gales “is active in the AAEA [Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators] Legislative Committee,” and “the current and past AAEA executive directors stated that he is an excellent candidate ready to lead the Searcy School District.”
“He is open-minded and flexible,” James continued. “A very solid person,” “reliable and trustworthy,” “very kind-hearted,” “exceptional kindness to everyone,” “good leadership ability,” “follows policy,” “good communicator,” “supports the board,” “active in the community and visible,” “again, strong church involvement,” “excellent technology,” “has expanded technology in Stuttgart,” “strong in school finance and in school law,” “keeps an open mind,” “works well with all people” and “strong with inclusion.”
James said Gales “conducted” a failed millage campaign in Stuttgart, but the person he talked to said it was not Gales’ fault that the millage did not pass. It was a high millage and just something the community could not afford at that time.
According to James, Gales introduced Phase 1 of a solar power plant in the district, which is now in Phase 2. He said the plan that Gales put in place would take care of 90 percent of the power Stuttgart will need in its district, which will result in a large cost savings over time.
James said Gales was not a micromanager and was very non-threatening. His high integrity was mentioned as well as his calmness.
A reference said that Gales was the best they had in years in terms of someone who was the best in finance and technology. “He makes sure that our facilities and school buildings are well maintained” was another quote from a different reference.
Another person rated him a 10-plus in technology expertise and said “any district in Arkansas would benefit from his leadership. He pushes people to grow.”
Gales was also described by James as being good under pressure and always prepared, and one reference said “he was the most considerate man I ever worked with.” Someone else said he was a very Christian man with high morales.
Research-focused was another description mentioned for Gales. James said Gales was good in construction and very good in securing grants for the district.
He increased salaries for all staff and oversaw the construction of a new athletic field house and football stadium in Greenland. Gales also established partnerships with businesses for jobs and scholarships, James noted.
“He attends all school activities and sporting events and works well with in the community,” one reference said.
Gales is the current vice-president of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative board and a superintendent mentor for the AAEA, which means he works with fellow superintendents who need extra mentoring in different areas. One person recommended Gales as one of the top superintendents that Stuttgart has ever had and said he keeps the School Board informed.
“He keeps students at the top of the list” was another reference’s take on Gales.
According to James, some said Gales could be more visible in the community, but “he is very visible in the schools.”
The Stuttgart School District has 1,565 students. There are 3,960 students in the Searcy School District.
