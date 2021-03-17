The Searcy School Board voted Wednesday to interview the following candidates for the school superintendent's position that will start July 1, due to Diane Barrett retiring at the end of June:
DR. RICK GALES, Superintendent of the Stuttgart School District,
DR. BOBBY R. HART, Superintendent of the Hope School District,
DR. NATHAN MORRIS, Superintendent of the Cross County School District and
JERROD WILLIAMS, Superintendent of the Sheridan School District.
Each recommended finalist will have a full day in Searcy for the interview process which starts March 29, the week after spring break.
Eighteen candidates applied for the position. The Daily Citizen will have complete coverage of each of the recommended finalists in our Saturday print edition and e-edition.
