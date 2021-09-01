Four individuals accused of setting a residence just north of Searcy on fire after breaking into it in May are each facing a couple of felony charges, including arson.
Warrants were issued last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for James Christopher Smith, 31, of Searcy and Sierra Faye Hixon, 23, of Augusta, in addition to ones in late July for Nicholas Eli Warner, 32, of Searcy and Brandon Edward Jones, 19, of Garner, on class A felony arson with accomplice and class B felony residential burglary with accomplice charges. Smith also was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
None of the four was in custody in White County on Wednesday. Jones is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment next Wednesday while Warner’s plea and arraignment is Oct. 5. No court appearance had been scheduled for Smith or Hixon.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff’s Office Detective Andrew Holloway, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Ashley Place on May 9. A witness reportedly said that a vehicle left just before the fire started.
Surveillance video obtained by Cpl. Blake Ellis showed the vehicle pulling up to the residence and Smith and Jones reportedly getting out of it. Smith “then forced entry into the residence,” Holloway wrote. After they entered, Warner reportedly got out of the vehicle and also went in. When Warner and Jones came back outside a short time later, Hixon reportedly went inside and then came out with Smith.
Smith is then “seen picking up a metal pipe and striking another vehicle in the driveway,” Holloway wrote. All four reportedly left in the vehicle around 4:40 p.m. with smoke “seen coming from the front of the residence,” which “then becomes fully involved in fire and is destroyed.”
In a statement to detectives, Warner reportedly said that he saw Smith setting a pillow on fire after Warner entered the residence to try to find a watch, but Warner said he put the fire out. He reportedly said Smith remained inside the residence after he left. The affidavit does not show that anything was taken from the residence.
Smith reportedly admitted that he forced his way into the residence and damaged the vehicle; however, he “denied setting fire to anything but did state he was smoking a cigarette at the time and threw it on the floor while he was inside,” Holloway wrote.
Jones, after being “arrested on an unrelated charge,” reportedly admitted that he and Smith entered the residence. Jones pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge in February and was given five years of probation. His case was reopened in June for probation revocation, partly because he was charged in May with meth possession. In 2018, felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving were transferred to juvenile court because Jones was 17.
Smith pleaded guilty last week to class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons and was given six years of probation. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to drug-related crimes and was sentenced to two years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Hixon had theft of property and criminal trespass charges filed against her in 2020. Plea and arraignment in that case was continued in February. She also pleaded guilty to a theft charge in January 2020 and received five years of probation. Her probation revocation hearing also was continued in February.
Warner’s last felony conviction in White County was in 2008, when he was 18. He received a year of probation for felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft of property. He has had several other misdemeanor charges filed against him since then, including drug possession in 2017.
A warrant also was issued for Matthew Thomas Bunn, 32, of Searcy on charges of class C felony commercial burglary and class A misdemeanor theft of property. Bunn, who is in the White County Detention Center, is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in July to class D felony drug possession and class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act and was sentenced to three years in the Department of Correction.
Bunn is accused of breaking into Hilltop Compassionate Church on North Main Street on May 26 and stealing “several items with a total value being $800.” Bunn’s father reportedly said that he believed his son “was involved in the incident.”
Matthew Bunn reportedly admitted to deputies “gaining entry into the church and stealing the items,” which he said were in his garage. Bunn was arrested when the items, including a computer, were recovered, according to the affidavit.
Similarly, a 39-year-old Bradford woman has been accused of breaking into a storage building at Bradford Elementary School on June 21 and stealing several items, including a laptop.
April Janee Reed is facing charges of class D felony breaking or entering and class A misdemeanor theft of property. Reed wasn’t in the White County jail Wednesday, and no court appearance had been scheduled.
Video footage reportedly showed Reed breaking into the building at 1:20 a.m., damaging the door. After being found at the Bradford Apartments and told that Bradford police had surveillance footage of her, Reed reportedly brought a laptop and printer out of her residence and said “she was really sorry” and “she does not do things like this.”
According to the affidavit written by Bradford Police Chief David Lock, Reed said she was “on a new medication and she thinks it may be what made her act this way.”
A warrant also was issued for 26-year-old Aaron Lee Railey of Alexander on 14 counts of class D felony theft by receiving (credit/debit card) and one count of class A misdemeanor theft by receiving.
Railey was pulled over June 27 on Arkansas Highway 31 in Beebe for having an expired registration. Because he had “several warrants for his arrest, including a warrant from the Arkansas Board of Parole,” Railey was taken into custody.
During a search of his vehicle, 16 debit/credit cards were found “that did not belong to Railey nor would he have any legal reason to be in possession of them,” Beebe Police Department Detective Jeremy L. Bokker wrote in the affidavit. There also was an iPhone inside the vehicle, “complete with a receipt containing the last four digits of one of the stolen credit/debit cards.”
Additional property found to be stolen also reportedly was in the vehicle.
Railey was still in custody in the White County jail Wednesday, but no court date had been set.
